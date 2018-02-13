A cough can speak a thousand words! Celebrity Big Brother host Julie Chen took a dig at contestant Omarosa Manigault during the Monday, February 12 episode! Before one of her famous “but first” transitions, Chen paused to audibly cough, causing the audience to crack up! This was in reference to Omarosa, 44, who left the house briefly to go to the hospital after having an “asthma attack” on Friday, February 9, following an HOH competition.

During a confessional interview where she spoke about her asthma, Omarosa paused mid-sentence to cough, causing many to question whether or not her illness was serious or if she was faking and using it as game play. Chen had the same question.

“For me, I was really hoping Omarosa was exaggerating her need for medical attention so she could get back in the game. I mean, [season 19’s] Christmas went back in after a broken foot,” Chen told Entertainment Weekly in an interview published on Tuesday, February 13. “My suspicion was that although Omarosa truly had an asthma attack, she played up the severity of it after it passed, to milk it for drama, attention, sympathy, and safety from eviction.”

Once back in the house, Omarosa’s team running her Twitter account provided an update. “My asthma is back under control and I am getting stronger by the day. Happy to be back in the Celebrity Big Brother house with all my crazy and loving house guests,” they tweeted. “Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers it means the world to me.”

Even though she was the target going into Monday’s episode, the former White House aide was safe after Keshia Knight Pulliam asked the house to vote her out.

Celebrity Big Brother airs on CBS Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

