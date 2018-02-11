She’s back! Nearly a day after leaving the Celebrity Big Brother house, Omarosa Manigault returned after being treated for an asthma attack.

As previously reported, the former White House staffer was competing in a Head of Household game on Friday, February 9, where the contestants had to get dizzy and bowl before the live feeds suddenly went dark. When the live feed returned, viewers found out that Manigault had been taken to the hospital.

Her costars, Ross Mathews and Marissa Jaret Winokour, spoke about her brief departure and the Hairspray star insinuated that Manigault had made up having an asthma attack so she could leave and get rest privately while at the hospital. During that conversation, Mathews joked, “You knocked her out and did so wonderfully,” to which Winokour responded, “I put her in the hospital” before admitting she hit Manigault during the competition.

Manigault, 44, returned to the Big Brother house 19 hours later. CBS confirmed in a statement to Us Weekly on Saturday that Manigault received “medical attention last night and today for an asthma attack.” The network added that the development will be addressed on Sunday night’s broadcast.

The former Apprentice star has opened up on CBB about her experience working as the director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison, admitting she was “haunted” by President Trump’s frequent outbursts on Twitter. She also revealed she wasn’t allowed to speak with Trump and also admitted that U.S. citizens should be worried, saying, “It’s not going to be OK. It’s not. It’s so bad.” She resigned from the position in December 2017.

The reality TV villain has not been successful in finding many allies while appearing on Celebrity Big Brother. She and Keshia Knight Pulliam got into a heated exchange over Trump and Bill Cosby on the second episode while Bravo head Andy Cohen recently remarked that he’d rather “shovel poop” than give her a show.

Celebrity Big Brother airs on CBS Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. ET.

