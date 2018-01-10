They’re spoiled! June Shannon and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson are dishing on the wackiest gifts that fans have sent them.

“The craziest thing, I have to say, a fan’s ever sent us is when we had Glitzy the Pig, we had tons of pigs, and then when people were sending like cheese balls,” the 38-year-old Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum revealed in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly. “Look, we are not that obsessed with cheese balls as y’all think we is, I promise you.”

Cheese balls aside, Shannon told Us that her guilty pleasure food is Little Debbie jelly cream pies!

The WE tv personalities also shared their workout routines — or, lack thereof. “Current workout routine is walking to the mailbox or down a flight of steps,” the Mama June: From Not to Hot star joked. Added 12-year-old Alana, “My current work routine is walking to the refrigerator.”

While speaking to Us, Shannon also opened up about her weight-loss journey and disclosed that she is her harshest critic. “I’m beating myself up because I know in the last three or four months I’ve gained, like, 7 pounds,” explained the once 460-pound reality star, who lost 300 pounds after undergoing gastric sleeve surgery in May 2016. “It won’t come off.”

Nonetheless, Shannon has the support of her preteen daughter. “I’m very happy that she maintained the weight because, when she first did it, in the back of my mind I was like, ‘She won’t keep it off,’” the former child pageant star admitted. “But I am very surprised that she did.”

Mama June: From Not to Hot returns to WE tv on Friday, January 12, at 9 p.m. ET.

