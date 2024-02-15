Lil Jon weighed in on Justin Bieber’s absence from Usher’s 2024 Super Bowl halftime performance.

“We wanted to put Justin in the show, so we had the idea of doing a version of the show with Justin in it,” Lil Jon, 53, told TMZ on Wednesday, February 14. “But I think Justin just wasn’t really ready.”

Lil Jon noted that when it comes to a high-profile show like the Super Bowl, there’s “a lot of responsibility” that comes from the performers and “a lot of eyeballs” watching.

“I don’t know if he was ready to do all that,” the rapper continued. “He definitely was there supporting us, and they are really good friends, and he was definitely supporting him regardless.”

However, there was a moment in time where Bieber, 29, was “thinking about” taking the stage.

Ahead of Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11, fans had hoped that longtime friends Bieber and Usher, 45, would reunite on stage to sing “Somebody to Love Remix.” While Bieber did not perform, he was sitting in the stands at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to support the halftime show. (Lil Jon, Alicia Keys, Jermaine Dupri, H.E.R., Will.i.am and Ludacris all stepped up to be special guests.)

“Justin was just, kind of, chillin’. He was there with his wife, having a good time,” Lil Jon concluded. “It’s a lot of time you have to dedicate to being in a show like this.”

Bieber was spotted in the crowd with wife Hailey Bieber as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. (The Chiefs beat the 49ers 25-22 in overtime.)

After the game, Bieber took to social media and praised Usher’s performance.

“LOVE YOU MY BROTHER NOONE CAN SING AND DANCE THE WAY YOU DO,” the singer captioned a Monday, February 12. “LOVE YOU FROM THE DEPTHS OF MY HEART. BROUGHT THE ‘A’ TO THE WORLD, ONLY YOU BABYYYYYY 😘.”

Usher took on the role of Bieber’s mentor during the early days of his career. Initially, they had a more father-son relationship, but Usher said their conversations have taken on a “man-to-man” tone.

“He’s making his own decisions and it’s important to show support. I can say I’m not happy with all the choices my friend has made, but I’m supportive of him.” Usher told The Hollywood Reporter in October 2014. “I try my hardest to give as much positive reinforcement as I can. I’ll punch him in the f—king chest when I need to and give him a hug and kiss when I need to. It’s more than just mentoring. I love the kid.”