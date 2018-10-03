Justin Timberlake Will Headline Coachella 2019

From the Super Bowl to the Valley! Justin Timberlake is among the headliners for the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

The 10-time Grammy winner, 37, will take the stage at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, during the annual two-weekend music festival, which kicks off on April 12, 2019.

Hits Daily Double was the first to report the news of Timberlake’s Coachella gig. The website also claimed that the other headliners will be Childish Gambino (a.k.a. Donald Glover) and Kanye West.

This will be the first time that Timberlake hits the stage at Coachella, but Glover, 35, and West, 41, are no strangers to the festival (if the rumors about their return are true). The Atlanta creator performed in 2012, while the “Gold Digger” rapper had a short set in 2006 and later headlined in 2011.

The full lineup for the 2019 show will be announced in January.

Last year’s festival included performances by The Weeknd, Eminem and Beyoncé, the latter of whom made history as the first black woman to headline. The 37-year-old singer’s career-spanning set, which her legion of fans dubbed “Beychella,” received critical acclaim and featured guest appearances by husband Jay-Z, sister Solange Knowles and former Destiny’s Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

Timberlake is in the midst of his Man of the Woods tour. His last major gig was the Super Bowl LII Halftime Show in Minneapolis in February.

Us Weekly has reached out to Timberlake’s rep for comment.

