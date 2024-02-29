Kacey Musgraves Drops New Single Too Good to Be True

Three weeks after announcing her fifth studio album, Deeper Well, Kacey Musgraves dropped another new single titled “Too Good to Be True.”

“Please don’t make me regret opening up that part of myself that I’ve been scared to give again,” Musgraves, 35, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, February 28, quoting the chorus of the new track. “Be good to me and I’ll be good to you. But please don’t be too good to be true.”

Hours before the release of “Too Good to Be True” and its accompanying lyric video, Musgraves shared an acoustic cover of the album’s first single, “Deeper Well,” via Instagram. The Grammy-winning singer gave an excited shout-out to her then-forthcoming new single at the end of the self-recorded video.

“Too Good to Be True” shares the folky, melodic qualities of “Deeper Well.” In the new single, Musgraves reflects on the honeymoon stage of a relationship, describing it as “what dreams are made of.” She writes that she’s “in deep” but doesn’t “wanna slow down” and hopes the relationship isn’t — as the title suggests — too good to be true.

Musgraves announced her new album on February 8 alongside the title track and music video. Deeper Well, which will be released on Friday, March 15, takes inspiration from the energy of New York City’s Greenwich Village, according to the press release.

“I was seeking some different environmental energy, and Electric Lady [Studios in NYC] has the best mojo. Great ghosts,” Musgraves said in the statement. “Sometimes you reach a crossroads. Winds change direction. What you once felt drawn to doesn’t hold the same allure, you get blown off course but eventually find your footing and forage for new inspiration, new insight and deeper love somewhere else.”

The singer references that NYC energy in “Too Good to Be True.” In the second verse, Musgraves sings, “In my mind, we’re in New York / You had never been before / But, baby, now it’s our town.”

In “Deeper Well,” Musgraves references changes in her life that took place at age 27, causing fans to speculate that the song is about her ex-husband, Ruston Kelly, whom she met when she was that age.

Musgraves married Kelly, 35, in 2017, one year after meeting him. The pair divorced in 2020, and Musgraves sparked a romance with Cole Schafer the following year. In November 2023, Us Weekly confirmed that Musgraves and Schafer had split.

At the time, an insider exclusively revealed to Us that the couple’s “personalities didn’t exactly gel” in the end, and Schafer didn’t care for the “glitz and glamour” of Musgraves’ lifestyle.

A second source told Us that “Kacey and Cole weren’t seeing eye to eye in terms of where they are in life right now, [so] they decided to end things.”

While Musgraves is known to draw from her past relationships in her music — her 2021 album, Star-Crossed, chronicled her marriage and divorce from Kelly — Deeper Well will touch on several different themes.

“With her keen observations of the world and discerning eye for the subtle nuances of life, Musgraves’ lyrics serve as a lens focusing on moments of life that often go unnoticed, turning them into timeless songs that strike a chord deep within listeners,” said the album’s press release. “Saturn returns, cardinals embody a dead friend, love is given and taken, streets rush by, belongings are packed and old chapters deserted, new love blooms, jade bracelets serve as talismans, deep lessons emerge, small details define everything, the woods are a refuge and New York City serves as the same gleaming beacon as Oz.”