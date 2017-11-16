Things are getting super awkward in the Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars house! In an exclusive sneak peek of the Friday, November 17, episode, Kailyn Lowry is forced to recreate the best sexual experience she’s ever had with an ex-boyfriend — and that ex cannot be Javi Marroquin.

During a game of “Kinko” combined with “puppet therapy,” neither Kail nor Javi were happy when the topic of sex was brought up.

“I’m feeling uncomfortable as all hell because I haven’t had sex with Javi in 10 months,” she says before they take their turn in the game. Her ex-husband then asks: “Why is that uncomfortable, we’ve been having sex for five years?”

“We don’t really talk about our sex life on TV,” the Teen Mom 2 star tells him.

When it comes time for the drill, Kail has to use puppets to show the group — Javi included — what the best sex she’s ever had with someone that’s not Javi, looks like.

“It’s not in a bed,” she starts. “[It was] in the kitchen. I was probably washing my hands or something and he comes up from behind and like touches me and stuff … and then bends me over. OK, that’s enough.”

The doctors then ask her why it was so great and she admits she felt wanted. Javi also admits that it was hard to watch, and judging from the rest of the room’s reaction, it was awkward for them as well. The exes later said they didn’t learn anything from the drill.

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars airs on We TV Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!