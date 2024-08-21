Kaitlyn Bristowe had her eyes set on hosting Dancing With the Stars after taking home the mirrorball trophy.

“I’m telling you, that was my dream job when I knew that Tyra [Banks] was not going to be there anymore,” Bristowe, 39, confessed on the Tuesday, August 20, episode of the “Off the Vine” podcast.

Despite Bristowe’s desire for the gig, the former Bachelorette was not cast as cohost after Banks exited in 2023. Instead, Julianne Hough landed the role ahead of season 32 of the reality dancing competition series — and is confirmed to cohost the upcoming season 34 with Alfonso Ribeiro.

“When they picked you, I go, ‘Now that makes sense,’” Bristowe told Hough, 36, who appeared as a guest on Tuesday’s podcast. “I was like, ‘That, I can handle that.’”

Bristowe admitted that she was messaging co-executive producer Deena Katz and ABC exec Rob Mills. “I was like, ‘Hey, hey!’ And then I saw you get it, and I was like … yes,” Bristowe said.

When Bristowe praised Hough for her “perfect” chemistry with Ribeiro, the former DWTS pro replied, “Thank you for saying that.”

“I totally love that you’re saying that because there’s been so many things that I’ve auditioned for and I’ve been so heartbroken that I didn’t get it,” Hough continued. “And then I’m like, ‘Oh, but that makes sense. I’m happy for them.’ Sometimes, though, I’m like, ‘That does not make sense and I’m still heartbroken. This is not fair. Totally should’ve got that.’”

Before being named official cohost, Hough had a long history with the hit ABC show. She became a pro during season 4 in 2007, going on to win two mirrorball trophies with Apolo Anton Ohno and Hélio Castroneves in May 2007 and November 2007, respectively, during her time on the ballroom floor. Hough then transitioned to a judging role on and off between 2014 and 2021.

Bristowe, meanwhile, took home the mirrorball trophy with pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev during season 29 of the series in November 2020 and has been candid about her experience ever since.

“There’s something so magical about watching it. I watched it with my mom from the first season it was on to now,” Bristowe exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2022. “And, you know, knowing what that process is like and the hard work that these dancers put in every day and how hard it is on your body and your mind, I love supporting the show and I actually miss it so much that I get this overwhelming feeling of joy that I, like, cry on every dance and laugh and I’m like, ‘Oh, I miss it.’”

Bristowe gushed that the DWTS ballroom is “such a family.” She added, “The No. 1 thing I learned about myself in that process was how resilient I was. I was like, ‘My body is meant to do some crazy things. … If I can do Dancing with the Stars, I can have a baby. I can do anything.’”

While Bristowe didn’t get the opportunity to host DWTS, she did say yes to a different role — which she has been tight-lipped about.

“Remember when I asked you guys to put it out into the universe that I’d get the thing I auditioned for?” Bristowe said via Instagram in July. “I got it. Thank you.”

Dancing With the Stars premieres on ABC Tuesday, September 17.