Not ready to move on. The Big Bang Theory‘s Kaley Cuoco reacted to news that the hit sitcom will end its run after season 12.

“This ride has been a dream come true and as life changing as it gets,” the 32-year-old actress wrote on Instagram Wednesday, August 22. “No matter when it was going to end, my heart would have always been broken in two. Drowning in tears, we promise to bring you the best season yet.”

She continued: “To the fans, our crew, families, [executive producer] Chuck Lorre, Warner Brothers, CBS, and everyone who has supported us for so many years, thank you. We are goin out with a bang.”

Warner Bros. Television, CBS and Chuck Lorre Productions announced the cancellation earlier on Wednesday. “We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The Big Bang Theory during the past twelve seasons,” a joint statement read. “We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show’s success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring The Big Bang Theory to an epic creative close.”

Cuoco alerted her followers that she and the rest of the cast — including Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Mayim Bialik, Melissa Rauch, Kunal Nayyar and Simon Helberg — had returned to the set to film the new season on Tuesday, August 21. “We baaaack!!!” she captioned a pic of herself and her castmates. “#lovemyBBTfamily thank you for having us!”

Galecki previously shared his hopes for the series finale with Us Weekly. “We spent thousands of days, literally, in the same room together as a unit, as a family. So to not wake up and not have that to go to is going to be very jarring, I’m sure,” he said in March. “I hope they write something emotional, because I know we’re all gonna be crying anyway. So you might as well make it appropriate! Capture that on camera, write that to be conducive to the fact that we’re all gonna be blubbering messes that night.”

The final season of The Big Bang Theory will premiere on CBS Monday, September 25, at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!