Rashee Rice cemented himself as Kansas City Chiefs’ No. 1 receiver for the 2024-2025 NFL season, but a recent injury has sidelined him for the foreseeable future.

Rice made headlines on Sunday, September 29, after he collided with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during their game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Rice was carted off the field for a knee injury.

“I didn’t know exactly what happened because I was trying to make the tackle,” Mahomes told reporters after the game, noting he “rolled up” on Rice after throwing an interception. Both Chiefs players were trying to stop the Chargers from getting even more positive yardage.

“I knew it wasn’t good,” Mahomes said of Rice’s injury.

Head coach Andy Reid told reporters on Monday, September 30, that Rice has been ruled out for next week’s matchup, but said more tests were needed to determine if Rice has an ACL tear and how long he’ll be out this season.

“We’ve got a good group of guys there that we can utilize, and we normally spread the ball around and that’s what we’ll continue to strive to do,” Reid said according to ESPN, noting that with Rice out, Xavier Worthy, who is 21 years old, will have to step up even more in his place.

Scroll down to learn more about Rice:

Rahsee Rice Grew Up in Texas

The 24-year-old athlete was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. However, his family later relocated to Texas where he played football for Richland High School.

Rashee Rice Played College Football at SMU

Rice was recruited out of high school to play at Southern Methodist University (SMU). He played wide receiver for the university from 2019 to 2022 and was named honorable mention All-American Athletic Conference (AAC) during his junior year.

Rashee Rice Has Played for the Chiefs Since 2023

Rice was drafted by the Chiefs in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft as the 55th overall pick. “I WOKE UP A CHIEF!” Rice announced via Instagram after learning the news via telephone.

He made his professional debut during the team’s week one matchup in September 2023 against the Detroit Lions, which the Chiefs lost. Rice, however, scored a touchdown in the game.

During his first postseason, Rice caught 26 passes, which broke the record for the most NFL postseason rookie receptions. (The Cincinnati Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase previously held the record.)

Rashee Rice Has 1 Super Bowl Win

During Rice’s rookie year, the Chiefs made it to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. The team beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22, earning him his first Super Bowl ring. “I’m a reaper but I’m righteous, a sniper moving wit grace,” he captioned a series of photos from the championship in February.

Rice kicked off the 2024-2025 season with even more success, having two 100-yard games within the first four matchups. “Whatever that man want me to do, I’m going to make sure it happens,” Rice told NBC Sports on September 22, pointing to Mahomes as the reason for his success. “First down, touchdown, it don’t matter. I’m gonna make sure I’m there for him every time.”

Rashee Rice Was Arrested in April 2024

Rice made headlines in March when he was involved in a high-speed hit and run crash in Dallas. The NFL star was driving a Lamborghini Urus when he hit a retaining wall and caused a chain reaction along with a Chevrolet Corvette, driven by fellow SMU pal Teddy Knox.

Days later, Rice took “full responsibility” for his part in the crash while speaking with the Dallas police, according to a statement he released via NPR. It was later reported that Rice’s vehicle contained marijuana.

Both Rice and the Corvette driver, Knox, were charged on April 10 with one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving injuries. Rice turned himself into the police the following day and was later released on bail. The investigation is still ongoing.

Rice was later sued by two victims of the crash, who filed for damages of at least $10 million against the athlete and Knox. A jury trial has been set for the civil suit starting in June 2025, according to the Kansas City Star. While Rice was allowed to start the NFL season without any penalties, Knox was suspended from SMU’s team shortly after the accident.