Karen Gravano spoke candidly about her time on Mob Wives and being raised by Salvatore “Sammy the Bull” Gravano on the “Dumb Blonde” podcast — and Us Weekly has an exclusive clip.

While speaking with Bunnie XO in an episode that is set to drop on Wednesday, March 13, the former TV personality, 51, opened up about her tumultuous relationship with former Mob Wives costar Drita D’Avanzo, who she famously feuded with during her time on the VH1 series.

“I always stuck up for Drita, I always, like, f–ked with her,” Karen explained. “She was my friend. I’m the one who actually brought her around.”

As loyal Mob Wives fans know, Karen dated Lee D’Avanzo for six years in the ’90s before they broke up for good in 1998. Drita went on to date and marry Lee, and the former couple eventually welcomed daughters Gizelle and Aleeyah.

Initially, Karen says she and Drita were united in letting bygones be bygones before Mob Wives began production. “Me and Drita sat down at a table and were like, ‘We’re going to show that no guy could ever come between [us girls],’” she shared. “So then when the show aired, and it came out, me and Drita had this thing, like we were friends, ‘F–k him, our friendship matters more than all that.’”

However, lingering tensions between the women boiled over in season 1, when Karen and Drita had a tense sit-down while hashing out their issues, only to end up getting into one of many physical altercations. Their rocky relationship continued to play out until the series ended 2016.

During the podcast, Karen admitted she took issue with the way their feud was portrayed on the show. “The way that they were trying to make it like I was this obsessed ex-girlfriend but really it was about respect,” she continued. “Because I always respected you, I always brought you to the table with us as an equal.”

Karen also shared insight into being raised by Sammy the Bull, who was the underboss of the Gambino crime family before becoming a witness for the government in a case against John Gotti. During the episode, Karen revealed her father had “another” route he considered taking when the chips began to fall — and that she was also asked to get involved when news about her father’s connection to Gotti became public.

“We get to the house and the whole house is surrounded by news media. We go inside and of course, my father’s people come over, and they’re like, ‘We’re going to give you cyanide and you’re going to go take this to your father, and you’re going to tell him to take himself out,’” Karen recalled.

“My father had called, I just started crying. I’m like, ‘You have to take yourself out, you can’t do this,’” Karen said. “I hung the phone up and I said, ‘What did I do?’”

The full episode of “Dumb Blonde” drops Wednesday, March 13, but for now, check out Us Weekly’s exclusive clip above.