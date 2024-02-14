Kate Hudson is still singing her way to the bank thanks to her small part as a choir girl in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

“I still get residuals from Home Alone 2 because I sang in the chorus,” Hudson, 44, revealed during the Sunday, February 11, episode of her and brother Oliver Hudson’s “Sibling Revelry” podcast. “I’m in that chorus, and then I get 10 cents every once in a while.”

Their podcast guest Joey Lawrence joked about the tiny checks, revealing, “Sometimes I’ll get, like, two cents, and I’m like, ‘Wait. Doesn’t the envelope and paper cost more?'” Kate replied, “At least they’re being fair and honest.”

Related: ‘Home Alone’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Home Alone launched the career of Macaulay Culkin — and three decades later, fans are still quoting the iconic 1990s Christmas film. “Christmas is my time of year,” Culkin exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2019. “I get recognized 10 times more between the months of November and January. I have no idea why.” The […]

Ten cents won’t pay the bills, but Kate’s part in the 1992 holiday film was so quick that if you blinked you might’ve missed it. In fact, Kate isn’t even credited for her role as a choir girl.

Kate is featured in the opening scene of Macaulay Culkin’s Home Alone sequel where his character, Kevin McAllister, gets a solo during the kids’ Christmas performance. Kevin memorably knocks down the entire choir after his older brother Buzz (Devin Ratray) makes fun of him on stage.

Culkin, who portrayed Kevin in both 1990’s Home Alone and the 1992 sequel, previously talked about how wild it was to turn 18 and get all the money he made as a child star.

“I felt like some kid worked really, really hard and I inherited all of his money,” Culkin, 43, revealed during an April 2018 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “It allows me to treat everything like a hobby. I do nothing for my dinner nowadays. I can do all kinds of projects that I want to do.”

Related: Christmas Movie Kids Then and Now: 'Home Alone,’ ‘The Santa Clause,’ More Every year, fans watch their favorite holiday films on repeat — including It’s a Wonderful Life and Home Alone — but whatever happened to the kids who starred in the iconic movies? While the leads often get all the love — like Tim Allen as Santa Claus/Scott Calvin in The Santa Clause trilogy — the cute […]

He confessed that he doesn’t watch himself in the Home Alone films “all that often,” because he gets distracted by the memories of shooting them. “I’m remembering that day on set, like, how I was hiding my Pepsi behind the couch,” Culkin explained. “I can’t watch it the same way other people can.”

Kate, for her part, has become a household name since making a cameo in Home Alone 2, starring in hits including Almost Famous and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.

Related: Kate Hudson's Style Evolution Kate Hudson is a master of balancing sexy and elegant on the red carpet, while flattering her fit physique. Have a look at her best ensembles over the years.

Last month, she announced that she’s taking on a new challenge by releasing her first single as a recording artist. Kate dropped “Talk About Love” on January 30.

“I love to sing. I feel weird saying it. … I’ve been making a record for, like, a year. It’s so fun,” Kate revealed in December 2022 during The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I’ve been writing music since I was 19 and I’ve never shared it, and so I thought that would be one of my great regrets. I have no expectations. I just want to put a record out, and so I’m doing it and I’m really excited. I can’t wait.”