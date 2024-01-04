Kate Hudson is extending an invitation to male actors in the industry.

“It’s hard to get male movie stars to make rom-coms,” Hudson, 44, said on the Thursday, January 4, episode of The View, noting that the genre needs more “Marvel guys” to sign up for roles.

When cohost Sara Haines asked Hudson about the “misstep” between male actors and the romantic comedy appeal, Hudson replied, “I think it’s about the writing, and how we’re investing in telling the story of the writing and the directors.”

Hudson added that if “you look at the classic rom-coms or movies that last forever,” those films “had the best writers,” naming the late Nora Ephron as an example. “So I think it’s more about how the studios are investing in the talents,” she noted.

When Hudson was asked why she thinks her beloved 2003 film How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days with Matthew McConaughey still resonates with people today, she credited the script.

“Honestly, I think it was well-written. I think there’s this sort of misconception that a rom-com is supposed to have a certain formula — which it does, there is a formula that works,” she said. “But it does also start with the writing.”

For How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Hudson said they went through “multiple writers” before settling on Kristen Buckley, Brian Regan and Burr Steers, and “really made sure we had a great foundation of a script, and then the cast.” (The movie is based on a novel written by Michele Alexander and Jeannie Long.)

When cohost Sunny Hosin noted that “the cast was pretty good,” Hudson added with a laugh, “We like that McConaughey!”

McConaughey, 54, was known for his roles in various ‘90s and early 2000s romantic comedies, including How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, The Wedding Planner and more. The Oscar winner previously gave behind-the-scenes insight into the genre in 2020, noting the importance of chemistry between a film’s leads.

“There’s a lot of improv, there’s a lot of banter. It’s about timing, comedic timing,” he explained in a video shared to X (formerly Twitter) at the time. “There’s a buoyancy that they’re built on, you have to sort of bounce from cloud to cloud. Dance between the raindrops, I used to say.”

As for his onscreen relationship with Hudson, he said that the pair “had great chemistry.”

“But we had a really good push and pull,” he recalled. “She had a lot of rock n’ roll and I did too, the way we would parry with each other really worked in that film.”