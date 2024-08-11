Princess Kate Middleton sent a message of support to the athletes of Great Britain at the 2024 Paris Olympics amid her battle with cancer.

“From all of us watching at home, congratulations to team GB,” Kate, 42, said in an Instagram video on Sunday, August 11, while her husband, Prince William, added, “Well done on all you’ve achieved. You’ve been an inspiration to us all.”

The pair stood side by side in the clip, with Kate donning a striped long-sleeve T-shirt and William, also 42, rocking a “Team GB” collared shirt. The video also featured several familiar faces, including Snoop Dogg and David Beckham, who gave thanks to the athletes.

“Well done @teamgb, what an incredible journey!” the caption read. “Every athlete showed immense dedication, heart and passion. You made us all so proud! Here’s to celebrating every triumph at @paris2024 and looking forward to more from @paralympicsgb_official later in the summer 🇬🇧🥇 .”

Reports surface earlier this month that Kate, an avid sports fan, hoped to attend the Summer Olympics, but she ultimately did not make it to the Games. Since the tournament kicked off in July, Great Britain has secured a total of 65 medals, winning 14 gold, 22 silver and 29 bronze.

Kate has been keeping a low profile since revealing in March that she was diagnosed with cancer. When news broke of her health battle, the princess had not been seen publicly in several months.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present,” she said in a video in March. “My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I’m now in the early stages of that treatment.”

Kate reassured fans that she was “getting stronger every day,” noting that she and William, were focusing on their three children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.

“We hope that you’ll understand that as a family, we now need some time, space, and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy, and I look forward to being back when I’m able. But for now, I must focus on making a full recovery,” she added.

After taking time away from the public eye, Kate made her first major appearance since her diagnosis at the Trooping the Colour in June. Ahead of the annual event, she shared another update on her health.

“I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal,” she said in a statement. “Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me.”

Weeks later, Kate stepped out once again for a mother-daughter day with Charlotte at the Wimbledon tournament in July. The pair beamed as they took in the tennis matches from the royal box in London.

“Great to be back at @Wimbledon!” Kate, a royal patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, wrote via Instagram last month. “There’s nothing quite like The Championships 🎾.”

Before her appearance at the Paris Olympics, Kate attended the 2012 London Games. She celebrated with William as they watched British cyclists Philip Hindes, Jason Kenny and Sir Chris Hoy win the gold medal — and set a new world record — in the men’s team sprint track cycling final. The couple were also seen wearing Team GB gear while cheering for Andy Murray in an Olympic tennis match.