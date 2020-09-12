Not according to plan. Kathryn Edwards claimed Lisa Vanderpump didn’t want to leave Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and had a hand in controlling storylines on the show.

The actress, 55, shared on a recent episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast that Vanderpump, 59, wasn’t ready to say goodbye.

“I don’t think that [Vanderpump] wanted to get off of the Housewife show,” Edwards said. “I think that she felt like she had to play her hand and I think she tried to stay on it to some degree with some of the things that I know of.”

Edwards — who appeared on season 6 of the reality series — added the SUR restaurant owner orchestrated plots on the show.

“She asked for some specific things that the show wasn’t going to give her to make it better so she can save face,” the former reality star said. “And she walked away. But she, in my opinion, kinda got a little bit too big for the ensemble cast. And she did produce, she did try to control the storylines.”

Edwards recalled one incident when the group was filming a scene at costar Erika Jayne‘s house and the situation was steered in a different direction by Vanderpump.

“We were filming the scene at Erika’s house and Tom [Girardi] was there,” the Married With Children alum said. “And it was after I had already told Vanderpump and the rest of the girls like, ‘Hey, you know, Erika was like, warning me about you and I should stay away from you.’ And she said that like you’re a sniper or whatever it was. And so we’re there having this dinner and we were all great. Everyone was getting along.”

Edwards said everyone was “having a really nice time” when Vanderpump was contacted by a show producer, who gave an update on how the scene was going.

“Vanderpump got a text that said, ‘This dinner is really boring, make something happen,’” she explained. “So she showed it to me and I thought, OK, well, let’s go then. Let’s make dinner and get out of here.”

The former Bravo personality added the scene they filmed was edited to look more dramatic on TV.

“And the whole conversation was completely different than the way they ended up showing it,” Edwards said. “There was no kicking anyone out of the house. We all hugged. And it was great. But they made that look so different.”

Vanderpump first appeared on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2010 before she departed the series nine seasons later in 2019. The entrepreneur has continued to appear on her spinoff show, Vanderpump Rules.