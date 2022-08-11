Kathy Hilton Confuses Lizzo for Precious’ Gabourey Sidibe

Kathy Hilton’s appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen took an awkward turn during a game of “Will Kathy Know Them?”

“OK Kathy, we’re going to show you a photo of a person, Crystal [Kung Minkoff] will guess whether or not Kathy can name the individual, Kathy will reveal,” Andy Cohen explained on Wednesday, August 10.

After not recognizing Ryan Reynolds or Jean Smart, Hilton seemed to think she knew Lizzo.

“I feel like I do. Precious?” Paris Hilton’s mother asked.

Cohen and Minkoff laughed before the host hid his face behind his question cards.

“She is precious though! Lizzo is precious,” Minkoff said.

“That’s, like, what I call her,” Hilton responded. “Her nickname is precious to me.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills “friend” appeared to mix up the “About Damn Time” singer with actress Gabourey Sidibe, who played the title character in 2009’s Precious.

Keanu Reeves was next up and while the actor’s name escaped her, Hilton said she had met him in the past.

“He was in a movie, we were in Paris, with Jack Nicholson,” she said.

The first one Hilton got right? Real Housewives of Orange County alum Vicki Gunvalson.

While she called Joy Behar “Joyce,” Hilton insisted that they “go back.”

“Joyce, I love her,” she said. “She’s Joyce to me.”

Hilton was then “on a roll,” naming Karen Huger, Harry Hamlin and Sheree Zampino correctly.

WWHL viewers were quick to react to the game via social media, with many upset about the Lizzo remark.

“DID YOY JUST SEE KATHY HILTON SAY SHE THOUGHT LIZZO WAS PRECIOUS #WWHL #RHOBH,” one user tweeted.

Another viewer wrote, “That Kathy Hilton clip is messed up and y’all know it is. Lizzo minds her own business but all people do is make her a joke and this time it wasn’t even intentional. This time she caught a stray and I wish someone would’ve stepped up and said something.”

“Now, I know Kathy Hilton doesn’t know much, but how the hell did she manage to confuse Lizzo with Gabourey Sidibe?” a third person tweeted. “That certainly plays into the ‘we all look alike to them’ trope.”

A fourth fan tweeted, “If Kathy Hilton didn’t know who Lizzo was, she could have simply said “I don’t know who she is” but for her first thought to be a movie character, not even the actress’ real name is disrespectful af. How are y’all this dense talking about ‘it’s ok, she didn’t know who she was.’”

Listen to Getting Real with the Housewives, your one-stop destination for Housewives news and exclusive interviews