Katie Holmes Says the ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Cast Is Reuniting

Twenty years later, Katie Holmes is still Joey Potter! During a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 39-year-old actress discussed getting together with the Dawson’s Creek cast!

While the entire cast have been adamant that they don’t want to do a full reunion, Holmes said she sees her former costars “every now and then,” before casually adding, “and we’re all gonna get together, so.” This doesn’t mean the full cast will be having an official reunion, but it would be nice to see Holmes in the presence of Joshua Jackson, Michelle Williams and James Van Der Beek again.

On Sunday, January 21, Holmes celebrated the 20-year anniversary of The WB hit’s premiere, sharing a photo of the script on Instagram. “I am so grateful that 20 years ago we premiered Dawson’s Creek. I am so honored to have been a part of it,” she captioned the photo. “Such wonderful memories. Such wonderful friends. Such incredible fans. Thank you all!”

Mary-Margaret Humes, who played Dawson’s mother in the show, spoke exclusively with Us Weekly in honor of the 20th anniversary, revealing that she hopes that the cast will reunite in some way — and she believes it’s possible. “Some say too many people are dead and yada, yada, yada. But in my mind, I have this thought that there’s a way to suspend your disbelief where everyone can get the happily ever after,” she told Us. “I’m just putting it out there into the universe because I’m harboring a little secret idea and we’ll see what happens!”

Dawson’s Creek aired from 1998 to 2003.

