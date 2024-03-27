Katie Maloney surprised Tom Schwartz — and Vanderpump Rules viewers — when she admitted she recently hooked up with Max Boyens.

During the Tuesday, March 26, episode of the Bravo series, Schwartz, 41, and Scheana Shay were grilled by Katie, 37, about their secret kiss, which happened more than a decade ago. Schwartz ended up ranting to Scheana’s husband, Brock Davies, about Katie’s reaction.

“Katie is overreacting from a kiss that happened 10 years ago,” Brock told the cameras. “Katie needs to get off her high horse. I know for a fact there are some real double standards happening.”

As a way to get Schwartz to stop feeling bad, Brock revealed that Katie hooked up with someone in her ex-husband’s inner circle. (Katie and Schwartz called it quits in March 2022 after six years of marriage and their divorce was finalized later that year.)

Related: A Comprehensive Guide to ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Hookups Over the Years The most tangled web in reality TV history? The cast of Vanderpump Rules has provided Bravo fans with jaw-dropping moments thanks to their secret hookups for nearly a decade. While season 1 included multiple shockers, one of the biggest bombshells was dropped during season 2 when Katie Maloney drunkenly revealed that Kristen Doute and Jax […]

“We were partying the other night and Katie left with somebody in your friend group,” Brock said. “It’s your boy, bro. She f—ked your best friend.”

Schwartz quickly figured out that Brock was referring to Max, who appeared on season 9 of Vanderpump Rules before getting fired.

“Max is the former manager at TomTom and he is also a really good buddy of mine,” Schwartz said in a confessional. “This has all the tell-all signs of a revenge bang.”

According to Brock, Scheana, 38, connected the dots after a group outing. She tried to check in with Max at the end of the night but noticed that his location showed he was actually at Katie’s house.

“We sent a message, ‘Where are you at?’ His location was her house. Then he sent an emoji of a face, eyes and a straight line. Then he wrote, ‘It was bound to happen,’ Brock detailed before Scheana shared her perspective, adding, “Later that night, I checked his location. But then the next morning, I checked it again and he was still there.”

Related: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast’s Dating History When viewers were introduced to staff at Lisa Vanderpump‘s restaurant during Vanderpump Rules‘ 2013 premiere, it was clear everyone was intertwined in one another’s love lives. From Stassi Schroeder‘s rocky relationship with Jax Taylor, which took a turn when he hooked up with her best friend Kristen Doute, to Peter Madrigal’s casual connections to several […]

Schwartz brought the topic up to Tom Sandoval, who immediately passed judgment. “There is a total double standard when it comes to Katie. There always has been. It is so f—king obvious how ridiculous it is,” Sandoval, 41, who made headlines in March 2023 for cheating on Ariana Madix with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss, pointed out.

After Scheana realized that Schwartz found out from Brock, she argued with her husband, claiming she didn’t plan to tell Schwartz anything because she was rebuilding a friendship with Katie. Brock, however, found Scheana’s response annoying since he disagreed with the situation.

“[Schwartz] got his ass ran for keeping it in the friend group and you went to his best friend,” Brock told Katie in front of their costars. In response, Katie said she didn’t feel bad about choosing to hook up with Schwartz’s pal, saying, “When I asked him three months into our separation not to f—k around in this group [with Rachel], he did not give a single f—k about what I thought.”

Related: Biggest 'Vanderpump Rules' Feuds Ever — and Where the Relationships Stand Raise your glass! Since Vanderpump Rules premiered on Bravo in 2013, viewers have had a front row seat to some of the biggest reality TV fights and feuds. Kristen Doute and Tom Sandoval’s tumultuous relationship was a topic of discussion during the first two seasons. As the pair tried to work out their issues, rumors […]

The episode ended on a tense note when Lala Kent accused her costars of not being honest.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Deal of the Day TurboTax is 20% Off at Amazon Today View Deal Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“I do not recognize this version of Katie. The Katie I know does not seek revenge. She talks about it but she doesn’t actually go and do it,” she told the cameras. “This group is f—ing weird.”

Lala concluded: “I just feel like everyone is full of s—t. Ariana is lying about why she’s still in the house [with Sandova] and her financial situation. You got Scheana following every single person’s f—king location. And she and Schwartz are hiding that they made out one time. Now Katie is hiding that she hooked up with Max and that’s a big secret? The way everyone is moving is [gross].”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET and will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.