Katie Maloney Reacts to Rachel Leviss’ Remark About Feeling ‘Betrayed’

Katie Maloney read Rachel Leviss’ tell-all interview with Us Weekly — and she had some thoughts.

During the Wednesday, August 14, episode of their “Disrespectfully” podcast, Katie, 37, and cohost Dayna Kathan expressed frustration after seeing Rachel reflect on the aftermath of her cheating scandal with Tom Sandoval.

“She’s moving the goalpost once again, everybody. I kind of have to chuckle at it because I don’t know what she’s trying to accomplish,” Katie noted. “But it is insane because she wants to talk about how she misses her friendship, but initially none of us were her friends.”

Katie specifically pointed to a quote where Rachel, 29, expressed frustration with the lack of support she received from certain friends.

“That was what she was touting was that no one was that close. I wasn’t even that close with her. That’s why she justified everything — all of her behavior with Tom Schwartz or Ariana [Madix] — was because [she] wasn’t that close [with anyone],” Katie recalled. “She pulled a restraining order on Scheana [Shay]. Who was gonna pick up the f—king phone, babe? If anyone was gonna pick up the phone, it was gonna be Scheana. You’re suing everybody.”

In March 2023, Rachel made headlines for her affair with Sandoval as he and Ariana called it quits following nearly a decade of dating. Rachel subsequently entered a 90-day treatment center for her mental health, left Vanderpump Rules and filed a lawsuit against Sandoval and Ariana for revenge porn, eavesdropping and invasion of privacy.

Rachel told Us earlier this month that she has missed past friendships since the scandal.

“I haven’t heard from anyone. I think the most heartbreaking part of all of it was feeling betrayed by my friends. I know how that sounds because I was somebody who betrayed a friend,” she explained. “But in my darkest times, I just thought that these were my true friends and they would love me no matter what and would want to hear me out. That just wasn’t the case.”

The former reality star said it was “heartbreaking” when she saw how people turned on her.

“I had to learn the hard way to completely cut off all communication to all of my friends … so that was a really difficult time. But I have been able to rekindle some of the friendships that I do value [with] the trusted people,” she shared. “Now we’ve come to this freedom [where] I don’t need to monitor what I’m saying anymore because it’s all out there. This is my new life and I really have nothing to hide.”

Katie had a tense message for Rachel on Wednesday’s podcast, “You’re ruining Ariana because you f—ked her boyfriend in her home while she was away at a funeral. You’re suing her because she happened to see s—t on his phone. You need to get your f—king head checked, Rachel.”

She added: “The s—t that you put everyone through, the s—t you pulled with me, the vile f—king s—t you said to me, the way you made me feel when I looked in your f—king face and told you and now you wanna come and say this.”

Katie had a suggestion for Rachel after not being in contact with her for more than a year.

“Log off. Get off the f—king internet. Go open a Pilates studio. Find a nice man, anyone that will f—king date you and have a nice simple life. No one wants to f—king talk to you with the s—t that you’re doing. You’re insane. We’re all left you alone,” she concluded. “You’re mad that we weren’t just like hitting you up, you dipped out, disappeared, went to your mental health place, blocked everyone that even remotely tried to reach out to you, it wasn’t gonna happen.”

While speaking with Us, Rachel said she was excited to move forward after leaving her past at Bravo behind.

“The dark times were so dark, and it felt like there wasn’t a way out for the longest time. I [decided] I need[ed] to start making better decisions,” she added. “It took time to integrate everything that I learned into my real life, but I feel like I’m finally now able to start living for me.”