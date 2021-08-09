It’s safe to say things were still tense between Katie Thurston and Greg Grippo when they reunited for After the Final Rose. In an extended sneak peek of the Monday, August 9, finale of the ABC series, the season 17 Bachelorette confronts her ex.

“I’m devastated,” the 30-year-old former banking manager tells cohosts Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams in the teaser released on Monday.

After Greg, 28, says, “I emptied my heart out to you,” Katie fires back, “I don’t think you know what love is.”

Bachelor Nation watched Katie and Greg’s relationship go south during the August 2 episode after the New Jersey native felt she dismissed his feelings.

“I am in love with you. You just make me the happiest I’ve ever been. I see it with you. This is real to me,” Greg said after opening about the loss of his father. “I haven’t been this vulnerable with anybody in my life.”

Katie subsequently replied, “I just love looking at you,” which prompted Greg to question his feelings and quit the show.

“I felt like I was telling that to a stranger. … This whole entire time has felt like Katie to me, and that night, I was thinking that I was expressing my love to my future wife, and you didn’t even feel it,” he said. “As much as it hurts me, I’ve reached my breaking point with this. I gave you everything. I really hope you find something.”

The Bachelor season 25 alum, for her part, was in disbelief and threatened to walk away from the show and her other finalists, Blake Moynes and Justin Glaze. After the episode aired, Katie implied that she felt like Greg was gaslighting her during their breakup.

“Regardless of where you stand, we are all talking about it,” Katie wrote on Saturday, August 7, as Bachelor Nation continued to debate their split. “And that’s most important. Learning. Growing. Understanding.”

After finding out what happens with Blake, 30, or Justin, 27, during Monday’s episode, fans will watch all three men sit down with Katie at the pre-taped AFR.

“Defeated and on the bathroom floor after a devastating breakup, can Katie pick herself back up and continue with the two remaining men she is also falling in love with?” the official press release for the three-hour finale reads. “Later in After the Final Rose, Kaitlyn and Tayshia are joined onstage by Katie and her final three as they try to make sense of what happened in New Mexico, including a tense confrontation with Greg about his sudden departure. Did Katie leave with the love she was looking for, or did she go home alone?”

The three-hour season 17 finale of The Bachelorette airs on ABC Monday, August 9, at 8 p.m. ET.