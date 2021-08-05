While Bachelor Nation is still reeling over Katie Thurston’s messy split from front-runner Greg Grippo, the season 17 finale is just days away. And in the first photos from the episode, things look tense for our leading lady.

The 30-year-old ABC star is down to her final two, Blake Moynes and Justin Glaze, after Greg, 28, quit the show during the hometown dates. While she also threatened to walk away during the Monday, August 2, episode, Katie is pictured with her final rose in pictures from the upcoming finale.

“Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams join a studio audience as they watch the final moments unravel. Defeated and on the bathroom floor after a devastating breakup, can Katie pick herself back up and continue with the two remaining men she is also falling in love with?” ABC’s official press release for the episode reads. “Later in After the Final Rose, Kaitlyn and Tayshia are joined onstage by Katie and her final three as they try to make sense of what happened in New Mexico, including a tense confrontation with Greg about his sudden departure. Did Katie leave with the love she was looking for, or did she go home alone?”

Katie, for her part, has teased from the beginning that her ending is unprecedented.

“You know, I’ve come to learn that everything happens for a reason,” she exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of the June 7 premiere. “And that being said, I am happy, yes.”

More recently, she expanded on her claims that her finale is “not traditional at all,” telling Us at the Men Tell All taping: “I don’t think that this has ever happened. I’ll say that. So it’s a first, for sure. And a shocking ending.”

Kaitlyn, 36, and Tayshia, 30, meanwhile, teased the upcoming three-hour finale on the Thursday, August 5, episode of the “Click Bait” podcast.

“It is a wild freaking ride,” the season 16 Bachelorette said. “I don’t think people actually know what to expect and are gonna be ready for what’s about to come. It’s gonna be a wild finale. And we are so happy we were able to be there.”

The season 11 lead added, “A lot goes down. And I think a lot of people are gonna get a lot of closure.”

The three-hour season 17 finale of The Bachelorette airs on ABC Monday, August 9, at 8 p.m. Scroll through to see pics from the upcoming episode: