Katy Perry’s free-spirited “Lifetimes” video, filmed in Ibiza and throughout Spain’s Balearic Islands, is under investigation for potential environmental damage.

A press release issued by the Balearic Islands’ Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Natural Environment on Tuesday, August 13, states that the production company behind the clip “had not requested authorization” for filming.

The document also claims the environmental body has received “numerous information” about “alleged violations” committed by the production company while filming at the protected sand dunes of S’Espalmador.

Us Weekly has reached out to Perry’s team for comment.

The video, released on August 8, was directed by Stillz, a Colombian-American photographer and film director whose real name is Matias Vasquez.

“In no case had the production company requested authorization from the Ministry to carry out the filming, and that is why preliminary investigation actions have been initiated,” the press release read.

It also clarified that unauthorized filming is not a “crime against the environment” but rather an infringement.

The carefree video stars Perry, 39, who is seen heading on a ferry to the party island of Ibiza. The mom-of-one, who shares daughter Daisy Dove, 3, with fiancé Orlando Bloom, frolics on the sandy banks of a beach, likely to be the privately owned island of S’Espalmador, in a bikini before she reaches her fun-fuelled destination.

Once the former American Idol judge reaches Ibiza, she parties with friends at multiple bars and clubs.

“Lifetimes” is the second single off Perry’s forthcoming album 143 and follows “Woman’s World,” which attracted mixed reviews when it was released on July 11.

143, slated for a September 20 release, is Perry’s first new album in four years. It is promising to explore the singer’s current dance-pop era.

“I set out to create a bold, exuberant, celebratory dance-pop album with the symbolic 143 numerical expression of love as a throughline message,” Perry said in a statement issued to Variety on July 10. The album title is code for “I love you.”

In April, Perry began teasing 143, a project that was inspired by her daughter. “What she has given me in my life [is] the unconditional love that I was always searching for,” Perry told E! News at the time. “Yes, that is where I am creating from. Just, like, wholeness, happiness and just true full love.”