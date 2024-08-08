Katy Perry is fine, fresh and fierce in a bikini.

Perry, 39, took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 7, to show off her figure in a two-piece while posing on a beach. Her zebra-printed swimsuit featured a triangle halter top that exposed her under and side boob. The singer paired the piece with matching cheeky bottoms. Perry accessorized with a number of chokers from Marina Moscone, including a pearl chain, a gold necklace and a clear crystal piece. She further elevated her look with silver hoop earrings.

For glam, Perry donned a full beat, including filled-in eyebrows, long lashes and pink lips. Her brunette hair was worn down and straightened.

In one snap, Perry knelt in the sand and stretched her arms above her head while smiling for the camera. She also posed in the ocean while rocking a pair of white brimmed sunglasses. In a third snap, Perry gazed into the camera while playing with her hair.

“LIFETIMES IS OUT TOMORROW AT 3PM PT AHHH,” she captioned the post, promoting her newest single, “Lifetime.”

Celebrity friends and fans were quick to compliment the singer in the comments section.

“Cutie,” Rita Ora gushed, as another fan called Perry a “Real GODDESS! ❤️❤️.” Other followers compared her beachy photoshoot to her “Teenage Dream” music video, which was released in 2010, in which she enjoyed a beach day with friends and a love interest.

This summer, Perry has had no shortage of sexy bikini looks. Last month, she posed in a black swimsuit while dancing to her first single off her upcoming album, 143, “Women’s World.”

Her bikini featured thick straps, a scoop neck and a ring closure over her chest. Perry rocked the top with black bottoms complete with a high-cut leg and mid-rise. She completed her getup with black round sunglasses.