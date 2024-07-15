Katy Perry is a beach-ready babe.

Perry, 39, showed off her figure via TikTok on Sunday, July 14, in a black bikini while dancing to her latest single, “Woman’s World,” which she released on Thursday, July 11. Her swimsuit featured a scoop neckline, thick straps and a ring enclosure over her chest. Perry, who is vacationing in Saint-Tropez with fiancé Orlando Bloom, paired the bikini top with matching high-waisted bottoms. She accessorized with black sunglasses, a choker necklace and dainty sunglasses. Perry’s brunette strands were still wet from swimming.

In the clip, she jumped in the sand and posed while the sun shined through her legs. “The real portal,” she captioned the post.

Fans complimented the singer in the comments section. “She was born to shineeeee,” one follower wrote, as a second gushed, “Caption help I love her 💕.” More fans added fire emojis.

This isn’t the first bikini Perry has rocked on her French getaway. On Monday, July 15, she was spotted in a gingham print two-piece while taking a dip in the ocean with Bloom, 47.

Last month, she rocked another bikini while posing on a balcony. Her orange set featured a triangle halter top and matching bottoms. Perry elevated the piece with heels and reflective sunglasses.

On the balcony, she kicked her leg into the air while holding up a can from her non-alcoholic beverage company, De Soi.

“I’ma get ur 🧡 racing,” she captioned the post, referencing her 2010 song “Teenage Dream.”

When she’s not rocking bikinis, Perry can be seen slaying in sultry looks on the red carpet.

In March, she dazzled Us in a lace-up ensemble that exposed her black G-string at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards. Perry teamed the fitted skirt with a corset top, platform black heels and pearl jewelry.

For glam, she donned a full beat including cherry red lips and long lashes. Her brunette hair was slicked back into a ponytail that cascaded to her bum. She completed the look with faux micro-bangs.