Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are staying “very tight-lipped” about the details of their impending wedding.

“They’re hoping to make things official by the end of the year,” a source reveals exclusively in the latest issue of Us Weekly, noting that Perry, 39, and Bloom, 47, “prefer” if the wedding takes place “when the time is right for both of them.”

The insider adds, “It will likely happen when it’s least expected.”

The couple initially started dating in 2016 but broke things off after a year together. Eventually they rekindled their relationship and Bloom proposed to Perry in February 2019. They welcomed their first daughter, Daisy Dove, in August 2020 and “have discussed having more children,” the same source tells Us.

“They’re definitely on the same page in terms of wanting to continue to expand their family,” the insider says.

Perry and Bloom’s daughter made a rare public appearance earlier this month during an episode of American Idol, which aired on May 13. While the “I Kissed a Girl” singer was judging contestants, the camera panned over to Bloom in the crowd who was holding Daisy on his lap.

While celebrating Mother’s Day one day prior, Perry shared a sweet social media message reflecting on her pregnancy.

“Today I told my mother that the day I realized how much she loved me is the day I had my own daughter, Daisy Dove,” she captioned the May 12 post. “There is nothing like a Mother’s love. Never take it for granted. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and caretakers — any way you come.”

While they’ve kept wedding plans largely under wraps, neither Perry not Bloom are secretive about their love for each other.

“I wouldn’t change it for anything, even when sometimes it feels like, ‘How do we do this?’” Bloom said of his and Perry’s relationship while appearing on Trevor Noah‘s “What Now?” podcast last month. “Because we’ve got these two giant careers and lives — and hers is even … it’s like a universe sometimes.”

He added: “But I think I just keep coming back to her and trying to hold her hand and walk her back to the sand pit and be like … we’re just gonna build a sandcastle.”

For more details, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.