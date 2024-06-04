Katy Perry is ready for bikini season.

Perry, 39, took to Instagram on Monday, June 3, to show off her toned figure in an orange bikini. In a carousel of images, she posed in a triangle halter top, matching bottoms and heels while posing on a balcony. She kicked her leg into the air and held up a De Soi drink. (Perry and Morgan McLachlan co-founded the non-alcoholic beverage.)

Elsewhere in the slideshow, she sported a sequin embellished coverup while sitting on a flight of stairs.

Perry could also be seen walking around the mansion as her hit “Teenage Dream” played in the background via TikTok. “I’ma get ur 🧡 racing,” she captioned the post.

Celebrity friends and fans complimented her in the comments section.

“It’s the balcony energy we needed,” Perry’s friend and DJ Mia Moretti wrote, as singer Ferras added, “Damn she living.” The official De Soi account praised, “An absolute SLAY!!!! She is SPRITZING 🍊🧡.” More fans commented on fire emojis.

This isn’t the first time Perry has shown off her figure in a sultry outfit. In April, she rocked a mesh dress at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Her sleeveless frock exposed her black bra and underwear and was complete with red velvet ribbons at her sides. The singer elevated the look with leather boots and oversized black sunglasses.

Perry previously flashes her thong — and a prosthetic butterfly tattoo — at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards in Los Angeles. She paired her black lingerie with a red corset top and lace-up skirt. Perry completed her ensemble with black platform heels, a pearl necklace and matching earrings.

For glam, she donned a full beat including a warm contour, red lips and long eyelashes. Her brunette strands were styled in a slicked-back ponytail and she topped the look off with faux micro bangs.