If you would’ve told me two years ago that I’d completely cut alcohol out of my life in my mid-twenties, I would’ve told you that was crazy. Yet here I am, almost four months sober and thriving. Since the sober curious movement started gaining traction, it made me second guess my relationship to booze and start wondering if I really needed that glass of wine at happy hour or a shot of tequila on my nights out. Turns out I don’t.

That said, drinking a bubbly water or a soda just isn’t cutting it for me when I’m in social settings. I’ve been on the hunt for fun and complex libations to sip on while I’m out with friends, and more specifically, a replacement for my favorite summertime drink: rosé. I know it’s officially summer when I’m chilling on a patio with a crisp glass of pink wine in my hand. This year, that’ll look a little different, but I’ll be able to replicate that carefree feeling courtesy of Katy Perry‘s nonalcoholic aperitif brand, De Soi.

Although the brand has a few sparkling beverage options, the Tres Rosé wine alternative is by far my favorite. This full-bodied adaptogenic drink tastes eerily similar to some of my favorite wines with hints of juicy raspberries and rooibos. Contrary to real rosé, it has a light fizziness that I never found but wished for in wine; plus, thanks to the infusion of adaptogens like lion’s mane and L-theanine, a few sips offers an uplifting mood boost. It doesn’t make you feel drunk by any means, though it does help me unwind and feel a bit looser — without the dreaded hangover come morning.

Get the De Soi Tres Rosé four-pack for $22 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 24, 2024, but are subject to change.

Amazon shoppers also agree that this rosé alternative is one of the best they’ve come across. “I’ve tried different kinds of non-alcoholic beverages, but few compare,” one reviewer writes. “I love sparkling rosé wine, and this gives me the vibes I’m looking for. Great aromatics, subtle sweetness, effervescence, and nice color. There is champagne vinegar in it, so it’s giving kombucha but u don’t mind. This is a good substitute for wine. Glad I tried it, especially since I’m trying to reduce my alcohol intake.”

Regardless of whether you’re ditching booze completely, are sober curious or simply just don’t feel like drinking some nights, these De Soi cans are incredibly nice to have on hand when you need a little pick-me-up. I now keep them stocked in my fridge and have convinced some of my friends to buy them too. I’m excited to kiss summer hangovers goodbye with this trusty beverage by my side.

