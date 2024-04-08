Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We’re a little over eight weeks away from the start of sunshine and swimsuit season when we all want to look and feel our best. Maybe you’re still riding high on a New Year’s resolution or you fell off the bandwagon and want to get back on, but either way, now is always the time to prioritize your health! If you get on top of your summer health goals now, your future self will thank you.

When we hear the term “healthy lifestyle”, we typically think about fruits and veggies, high-quality sleep and daily exercise, but there are other ways to supplement your healthy lifestyle outside of the big three. Things like wearing sunscreen, socializing, practicing mindfulness and supporting your gut microbiome are surefire ways to boost your health! Greens powders are one of many ways to promote a healthy gut.

Although they contain different ingredients, all of these powders aim to detox the body, cleanse your digestive system and nourish the “good bacteria” in your gut. Right now, all of these bestselling greens powders happen to be on sale. Fate? Maybe! If you’ve been looking for a sign to get your health in order, let this conveniently timed sale be the impetus…we sure are!

Alkalize and Detox Superfood Powder

Apple cider vinegar, milk thistle and spirulina are just a few of the superstar ingredients that make this powder so beneficial for energy and digestion.

Get the Ancient Nutrition Supergreens Alkalize and Detox Superfood Powder for $38 (originally $45) on Amazon!

Blossom Greens and Superfood Powder

Not only does this formula have greens, probiotics and superfoods, but collagen, too! You can beat bloat and strengthen immunity while getting glowing skin in the process.

Get the Simply Nature’s Promise Blossom Nutrition Daily Greens and Superfoods Powder for $35 (originally $45) on Amazon!

Detox and Digest Smoothie Blend

You can get this smoothie blend or a different Amazing Grass probiotic and greens blend for energy, mood, immunity, an antioxidant boost and more!

Get the Amazing Grass Detox and Digest Smoothie Blend for $26 (originally $40) on Amazon!

Super Greens Powder Premium

This all-organic formula is certain to make you feel your best — it’s vegan, non-GMO and free of sugar, but somehow has a pleasant taste!

Get the NutraChamps Super Greens Powder Premium Superfood for $32 (originally $41) on Amazon!

Organic Greens and 50 Sugarfoods Probiotic Mix

50 superfoods and a billion probiotics are just a few factors that make this antioxidant-packed powder a bestseller. Grab it in berry flavor or original!

Get the Orgain Organic Greens and 50 Sugarfoods Probiotic Mix for $20 (originally $28) on Amazon!

Super Greens Whole Foods Powder

Fiber, too? This mix just may be the panacea of digestive health! It contains superfoods, probiotics and digestive enzymes to provide clean, natural energy.

Get the Nested Naturals Super Greens Whole Foods Powder for $24 (originally $32) on Amazon!