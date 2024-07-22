Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom appear to be more loved up than ever.

Perry, 39, took to social media on Sunday, July 21, to share a photo dump from her vacation with fiancé Bloom, 47, and the pair’s daughter Daisy Dove, 3, in Saint-Tropez, France.

The Instagram post included a video of Bloom gently stroking the “Woman’s World” singer’s lower back as the pair enjoyed a sunset boat expedition in the coastal hotspot.

The duo, who are leaning against one of the boat’s railings together, are also seen sharing a sweet kiss in the clip.

The former American Idol host was dressed in a flirty floral dress and the Lord of the Rings actor sported an oversized orange shirt and loose white pants.

Additional photos in the gallery showed the musician posing on the beach while armed with several floaties, a bikini mirror selfie, as well as a cocktail and gelato moment by the water.

In another shot, Bloom partook in some watersports.

Further photos captured a crowd of vacationers dancing in the street, the lovebirds singing on another boat as fireworks launched in the background, Perry jumping into a plunge pool and Bloom also helping his partner sign a stack of “Woman’s World” promotional materials.

The gushing post follows the “California Girls” crooner’s candid NSFW confession regarding her relationship with the British actor, who proposed on Valentine’s Day in 2019.

After a fan asked the “Firework” hitmaker about her partner’s “magic stick” during an Instagram Live in early July, Perry offered a cheeky response about their sex life.

“Well, we’ve been together for a while,” she joked before singing a line from B.o.B’s 2010 hit “Magic,” by adding, “So I guess he’s got the magic in him.”

Perry, who left American Idol after season 22, continued, “No, it’s really his heart. And he gave me my greatest gift, [daughter] Daisy Dove.”

The couple are often captured flirting with one another via social media, too. After uploading a series of sexy pictures via Instagram in February – where Perry donned yellow latex pants and a matching off-the-shoulder ruffled top – Bloom playfully told her to “wear that home, babe.”

The musician also showed her figure off via TikTok on Sunday, July 14, while wearing a black bikini and dancing to “Woman’s World,” which she released on Thursday, July 11.

Bloom and Perry were first romantically linked in 2016 after meeting at a Golden Globes afterparty.