Keanu Reeves is already an actor and musician — and soon, he’ll be a published novelist.

Reeves, 59, is cowriting a novel titled The Book of Elsewhere with speculative fiction author China Miéville, to be published on July 23. The book will be set in the world of the BRZRKR comic series, which Reeves cocreated with ​​writer Matt Kindt and artist Ron Garney.

“The series tells a story of an immortal warrior’s fight through the ages,” Reeves said in a prerecorded video shared with Good Morning America on Wednesday, January 10. “I love the world of BRZRKR so much that I wanted to explore it further and thought one of the best ways to do that is through a novel. If you read it, I hope you love it.”

In a statement to Deadline, Reeves added that it was “extraordinary to have the opportunity” to collaborate with Miéville, 51, whom he described as one of his “favorite” authors.

“China did exactly what I was hoping for — he came in with a clear architecture for the story and how he wanted to play with the world of BRZRKR, a world that I love so much,” Reeves said. “I was thrilled with his vision and feel honored to be a part of this collaborative process.”

Miéville, meanwhile, said “it was an honor, a shock and a delight” when Reeves asked him to collaborate on The Book of Elsewhere. “I could never have predicted how generous he’d be with toys he’s spent so long creating, how glad to experiment together, how open to true collaboration,” the Perdido Street Station author continued. “I hope readers get to experience even a fraction of the pleasure reading The Book of Elsewhere that I experienced in the writing — in the serious business of play.”

Reeves is currently attached to star in a live-action adaptation of the BRZRKR series developed by Netflix. An anime spinoff series is also in the works at the streaming platform, per Deadline.

Related: Keanu Reeves Through the Years: From '90s Heartthrob to Sci-Fi Action Star The internet’s favorite action star! Keanu Reeves has been famous for more than 30 years, but his fans have never stopped loving him — and their adoration keeps growing every year. Born in Beirut, Lebanon, in 1964, the Matrix star has a reputation for being kind to strangers even though he’s a world famous movie […]

While The Book of Elsewhere is Reeves’ first novel, he previously collaborated with his girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, on two art books published in 2011 and 2014.

Grant and Reeves met at a dinner party in 2009, and they quickly became friends. The duo went public with their romance in 2019. At the time, Us Weekly confirmed that the pair had started dating at least two years prior.

“Things are great between them,” an insider exclusively told Us in November 2023. “They’re very happy together.”

A second source, meanwhile, called the twosome an “amazing match.”