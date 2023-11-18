Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, are continuing to prove that they are an A-list power couple.

Reeves, 59, and Grant, 50, stepped out in style at the LACMA Art + Film Gala earlier this month, with a source exclusively revealing in the new issue of Us Weekly that the couple love to support the arts.

The outing was a rare public date night as Reeves and Grant are “typically homebodies who prefer quiet nights alone or small get-togethers with friends,” the insider adds.

The John Wick star and Grant, who works as an artist, met in 2009 at a dinner party and quickly became friends. Grant even illustrated two of Reeves’ books, Ode to Happiness and Shadows, before they cofounded a publishing company named X Artists’ Books.

Related: Keanu Reeves and Girlfriend Alexandra Grant's Relationship Timeline Keanu Reeves and his long-time girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, have been going strong since they went public with their relationship in 2019, but their love connection didn’t start right away. The pair formed a professional connection after meeting at a dinner party in 2009, going on to collaborate on several projects like Reeve’s books Ode to […]

Reeves and Grant’s bond eventually turned romantic and they went public as a couple in 2019. “Things are great between them. They’re very happy together,” the insider adds of the couple.

While the twosome made their debut red carpet appearance in November 2019, Us confirmed that they actually started dating two years earlier. Since then, Reeves and Grant have adopted a laid-back relationship.

“[They are] both very relaxed and casual by nature,” a second source tells Us, also calling the pair an “amazing match.”

As for what Reeves and Grant typically enjoy, a third source previously told Us in March that they like cooking at home and also started a book club — just for the two of them — to read one another’s favorite novels.

Reeves and Grant have rarely spoken about their romance, with the artist once remarking that she was caught off-guard by all the attention.

Related: A Closer Look at Keanu Reeves' Dating History Everyone deserves to find love, especially Keanu Reeves. Reeves is a recognizable and adored star in Hollywood who has appeared in countless high-profile films, from Toy Story 4 to the Matrix franchise. The celebrated actor has even been dubbed “the Internet’s boyfriend,” which is a title he was completely unaware of until June 2019. Despite […]

“I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November, and that’s fascinating,” Grant quipped to British Vogue in a 2020 profile. “But the question I’ve been asking in all of this is: ‘What is the opportunity for good?’”

Grant, who also noted that their Ode to Happiness collaboration was initially meant to be a “private gift” to the actor, did, however, play coy if marriage was in their future.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“Over a glass of wine… I would love to tell you,” she joked to the magazine. “Love at every level is deeply important to my identity. How’s that for dodging the question? I do not believe that isolation is the way. There is a period of isolation that I do as a painter, but I deeply value the experience of being in relationships.”

For more on Reeves and Grant’s romance, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.