Keke Palmer and SZA are teaming up to star in a new buddy comedy movie produced by Issa Rae.

Though the project is currently untitled, Rap Sh!t director Lawrence Lamont is set to direct, and the screenplay will be written by Rap Sh!t showrunner Syreeta Singleton, according to a Deadline report published on Friday, April 26.

In addition to starring in the film, Palmer, 30, will also serve as executive producer through her Big Boss company, while SZA (real name Solána Imani Rowe) will make her first feature-film acting debut.

Palmer confirmed the news via Instagram on Friday, reposting a screenshot of the Deadline headline.

“I CAN’T WAIT!!!” the former Nickelodeon star captioned the snap, which garnered tons of comments from fans and fellow celebs.

“This [is] lowkey the film of my dreams,” wrote one Instagram user, while stand-up comedian Tony Baker wrote, “I WANNA BE IN THIS.”

A separate social media user added, “Here for it! Y’all already got great chemistry.”

The Hustlers star and SZA, 34, previously graced the Saturday Night Live stage together in December 2022 when Palmer hosted and SZA served as the musical guest.

The casting news comes after Palmer hinted at stepping away from the spotlight in an interview with Teen Vogue in January, nearly one year after she welcomed son Leo with ex Darius Jackson.

“I think the timer has started,” she told the outlet. “I think it’s because I just haven’t felt it yet. But the timer, I know that it’s around the corner. I don’t know when exactly, but it’s around the corner.”

Palmer gained notoriety with her first major film role in 2004’s Barbershop 2: Back in Business. After signing a deal with Atlantic Records in 2005, the young star made her acting breakthrough as Akeelah in Akeelah and the Bee in 2006.

She has since appeared in numerous productions, including starring in Nickelodeon’s True Jackson VP, Showtime’s Masters of Sex, Scream Queens and Hustlers opposite Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu and Cardi B.

Palmer also made history after she won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Host for a Game Show at this year’s award show, becoming the first Black woman to be nominated and win in the category. She began hosting the Password reboot in 2022.

Though SZA is a newbie to the acting world, the Lana artist is a 24-time Grammy Award nominee and the recipient of four Grammys, winning Best R&B Song, Best Progressive R&B Album and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 2024 ceremony.

She also took home the Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her collaboration with Doja Cat on their hit song, “Kiss Me More,” in 2022.