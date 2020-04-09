Dream job! Kelly Clarkson could not stop raving about her guest appearance on Top Chef.

In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Thursday, April 9, episode, the singer, 37, samples food inspired by her new movie, Trolls World Tour. Contestants are tasked with creating a Quickfire dish that combines colorful ingredients from six musical “lands.”

Clarkson projects enthusiasm as she tastes Karen’s beef and pomegranate tartare with saffron, carrot, plum and blue cheese. “I love the crunch. I love anything with a crunch,” she explains. “This is like my seventh bite; it’s fine.”

Host Padma Lakshmi then advises the Voice star to take it slow. “Pace yourself,” she reminds her. “We have a lot to go.”

Clarkson moves on to Melissa’s seared salmon with strawberry, raspberry, pineapple, blueberry and plum sweet and sour sauce. “I love anything with ginger and garlic,” she admits. “It’s so good.”

Lastly, the talk show host samples Eric’s shrimp and prosciutto salad, frozen strawberry, blueberry and blackberry dust with a bell pepper and chili pepper vinaigrette, at which point her excitement soars. “Oh, my God, you get that perfect bite,” she says before addressing Lakshmi, 49. “You have the greatest job in the world, by the way. ‘I just get really awesome chefs to make me food.’ This is the greatest day ever.”

Elsewhere in the episode, the chefs are split into two teams for the Elimination Challenge and charged with making a cohesive, progressive vegetarian meal. The ingredients are not revealed until the morning of the challenge, when they visit the Santa Monica Farmers Market. Guest judge Jeremy Fox will weigh in on the challenge alongside Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons.

Clarkson teased her appearance via Instagram on Wednesday, April 8. “Get Ready to Rock!” she wrote. “Tune-in to this THURSDAY’s episode of @bravotopchef All-Stars @ 10/9c on @bravotv where I will be judging a special #TrollsWorldTour Quickfire challenge. It will be great I pinky promise!”

The Grammy winner sweetly greeted the contestants in the accompanying video. “I’m glad you know me,” she confessed. “I always get worried when I’m a surprise.”

Top Chef airs on Bravo Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET.