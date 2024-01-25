When Sofía Vergara showed off her physical transformation for Griselda to Kelly Clarkson, the singer was stunned.

“This is incredible … I feel like they only changed your nose,” Clarkson, 41, began on the Wednesday, January, 24, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“What?” Vergara, 51, interjected. “Are you crazy?”

While Clarkson attempted to defend her point, Vergara interjected, “No, Kelly, it was hours. Don’t be jealous!”

“The slight change completely changed your being,” Clarkson explained, while Vergara jokingly replied, “It was a wig! Shut up!”

The two erupted into fits of laughter as Vergara continued, “It was a lot. They did a lot to me. It was teeth, it was [a] wig, it was [a] nose.”

As Vergara explained the intricacies of her character’s transformation, a time-lapse clip played on the screen, showing the makeup artist morphing the actress into her role with a wig and prosthetic makeup.

“They did such a good job, that it looks seamless, and you literally look like you could actually just be this person in other movies. You could have two careers,” Clarkson said. “You literally look like you’re a different actress playing the role. Like, you could have a whole different life as this actress.”

Kidding aside, Vergara noted that Clarkson’s reaction is “exactly” what was hoping viewers would say when they saw her transformation. “I love that you thought it was just a little thing, because that means it’s natural,” Vergara said.

The Modern Family alum explained that she was hoping the audience wouldn’t recognize her as her normal self or as Gloria Pritchett from the beloved sitcom.

“I was worried the whole time. Are they going to see Gloria Pritchett in Griselda?” Vergara wondered, as Clarkson assured her, “You don’t see you at all in this character. It’s insane.”

Griselda is a fictionalized dramatization of the life of Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco. According to the Netflix logline, the six-episode miniseries is “set in 1970s-80s Miami, [where] Blanco’s lethal blend of unsuspected savagery and charm helps her expertly navigate between business and family, leading her to become widely known as ‘the Godmother.’” (Blanco died at the age of 69 in 2012.)

The show also stars Alberto Guerra, Christian Tappan, Martín Rodríguez, Juliana Aidén Martinez, Vanessa Ferlito and singer Karol G. It was cocreated by Narcos showrunner Eric Newman, Doug Miro, Ingrid Escajeda and Carlo Bernard and directed by Andrés Baiz.

While Griselda has generated a lot of buzz, it was also revealed last week that the children of the real Blanco are suing Vergara and Netflix for their portrayal of their mother and family members in an unauthorized way. The children are attempting to block the series from being released on its scheduled debut date of Thursday, January 25. (Us Weekly has reached out to Vergara and Netflix for comment.)