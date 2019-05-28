Everyone needs a friend like Kelly Clarkson! The Voice coach spoke out in a new interview about her fellow costar Adam Levine’s headline-making decision to quit the reality singing competition, and she had nothing but nice things to say.

“I found out the night before everybody else found out. I was texting him and everybody else,” Clarkson, 37, told Extra. “It was kind of a shocking thing, but I kind of get it. He’s been doing it for eight years — that’s a long time.”

She added with a nod to the 40-year-old Maroon 5 frontman’s wife, Behati Prinsloo, and their daughters, Dusty Rose, 2, and Gio, 15 months: “He’s got a couple kids. Still has a career. Still touring. It’s a very rigorous schedule fitting everything in.”

However, just because Clarkson respects Levine’s decision, doesn’t mean the set of the hit NBC show isn’t going to seem strange without him. “It’ll be weird going to work,” she said. “But I totally get how busy it is trying to fit everything in plus having a family.”

The Voice host Carson Daley announced the news of Levine’s exit after 16 seasons on the show on Friday, May 24. Hours later, the Begin Again actor took to Instagram to speak out about his decision.

“About 8 years ago, Mark Burnett convinced us to sign up for this show where you sit in a big red chair with your back turned away from the singers on the stage. First thank you must go to Mark. ❤️ We had no idea what we were doing or where it was going,” he wrote. “After the first day of shooting, I sat there, stunned. I said to myself, ‘There’s some magic here. Something is definitely happening.’ It went on to be a life shaping experience that will be close to my heart forever.”

Levine went on to thank those involved with the success of the show including Daley, 45, the house band and his close pal and fellow coach Blake Shelton.

“BLAKE F–KIN’ SHELTON. I couldn’t hide my love for you if I tried. Seriously. I tried. Can’t do it. Our friendship is and always will be one for the books,” he gushed. “Whatever this whole surreal experience was, I’m just happy I got to experience it with you. You’re my brother for life. Kelly [Clarkson] and John [Legend], take care of the cowboy and I’m sure I’ll be back to say hi very very soon. So much love to you both.”

