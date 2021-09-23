Making herself a priority. After her emotional exit from Bachelor in Paradise, Kendall Long took to social media to offer fans insight into how she was doing since that tense conversation with Joe Amabile.

“Refuse to live vicariously. Dare to say no to conforming to others ideas of happiness, learn to say yes to curiosity and to leap towards things that scare you,” Kendall, 29, wrote alongside several photos of herself via Instagram on Wednesday, September 22. “In the final chapter of life wouldn’t it hurt to look back and regret a story formed from pieces of others lives, wants and desires?”

The reality star reflected on choosing herself as she makes decisions in her life based on what she wants.

“I do what I feel is right. I say what I need to say. I don’t regret a single thing,” she noted. “I recommend you all stop living vicariously as well. It’s very freeing 😉.”

After a fan wrote to Kendall that she “should have made some sort of sacrifice’s [sic]” in order to be with Joe, 34, the graphic designer stood her ground about her decision to leave during a recent episode of BiP.

“I will always make sacrifices for what I want. My actions speak for what I want,” she replied to the viewer.

Kendall’s insight comes after she made the emotional decision to leave Mexico as she watched Joe and Serena Pitt‘s bond on Tuesday, September 21.

“I still feel like you’re my best friend,” Kendall told Joe, who she previously started dating after they met on season 5 of the hit ABC show in 2018.

During the episode, Kendall was crying as she explained how “hard” it was to see her ex-boyfriend finding happiness with someone else.

“I never stopped loving you. … This has been, like, really torturous,” she explained to Joe. The duo originally broke up in January 2020.

Although Kendall was still struggling with her feelings for her ex, Joe admitted that he wasn’t in the same place.

“To be honest, the reason I came out here was because … I knew it was over between us,” he explained to Kendall on Tuesday. “And if I didn’t feel that I wouldn’t have came. I was also kind of under the impression that you felt the same way. You were a big part of my life and I’m always going to care about you. I’m still always here for you.”

Kendall’s swift exit was a shock to some viewers after she previously mentioned that she didn’t join season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise with the intention of getting back together with Joe again.

“Initially, I knew that Joe was probably going to be on the show because he was single, and he is actively part of The Bachelor world,” the California native mentioned during an appearance on the “Talking It Out” podcast on September 13. “When I went on, I wasn’t interested in getting back in a relationship with Joe because if I wanted to, I would’ve done that the year and a half that we were broken up.”

For Kendall, joining the show was about getting a fresh start when it came to her dating life.

“I didn’t want to do it publicly in front of everybody,” she added at the time. “So my goal was to get closure and then to find love on the beach like I did before.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs on ABC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.