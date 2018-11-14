Kenny Chesney will be missing from the 2018 CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 14, for a sad reason.

CMA Musical Event of the Year winner & Entertainer of the Year nominee @KennyChesney will be unable to appear on tonight's telecast due to a death in the family. — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 14, 2018

“CMA Musical Event of the Year winner & Entertainer of the Year nominee @KennyChesney will be unable to appear on tonight’s telecast due to a death in the family,” the official Country Music Association Twitter account tweeted on Wednesday. No further information was provided about his absence.

Chesney shared his excitement about an early CMA win for “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright” on Wednesday. “Sometimes you hear songs and they just feel good. Occasionally one of the ones that feels good says something that people are needing to hear,” the 50-year-old country star wrote on Instagram. “That’s how I felt about ‘Everything’s Gonna Be Alright’ when I heard it. Being able to be part of @davidleemurphy’s song was awesome. Proud today. #CMAawards #musicaleventoftheyear.”

The “Better Boat” singer was not set to perform or present at the award show, which will take place in Nashville. However, he is nominated for Entertainer of the Year alongside Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton and Keith Urban.

Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley are serving as cohosts for the 11th consecutive year. The “Cry Pretty” singer, Garth Brooks, Miranda Lambert, Florida Georgia Line, Kelsea Ballerini, Thomas Rhett, Urban, Bryan and more are set to perform during the telecast.

Lionel Richie, Olivia Culpo, Martina McBride, Bobby Bones, Dennis Quaid, Trisha Yearwood, Lady Antebellum and Little Big Town are among the celebrities who will present awards.

The CMA Awards air on ABC Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.

