Kerry Washington Reacts to Tony Goldwyn Wanting Her on Law and Order

Kerry Washington would be open to reuniting with her Scandal costar Tony Goldwyn on the set of Law & Order.

Washington, 47, learned that Goldwyn, 64, hoped to recruit her to join the cast in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“This is the first time I’m hearing [that] breaking news,” Washington said in a story published Wednesday, July 10. “Honestly, when Tony Goldwyn tells me to do something, usually the answer is yes. So we’ll just have to figure out the when and the how of it all.”

Washington and Goldwyn both appeared in all 124 episodes of Scandal, the Shonda Rhimes drama that ran for seven seasons on ABC from 2012 through 2018.

Related: Kerry Washington, Tony Goldwyn Recreate 'Scandal' Scene President Fitzgerald Grant III and Olivia Pope are back and better than ever, thanks to Tony Goldwyn and Kerry Washington. The former Scandal stars reunited and recreated their iconic “Hi,” scene from the finale — complete with President Fitz and Olivia’s song (“The Light,” by The Album Leaf) playing in the background. “Hi 👋🏾 D.C […]

Goldwyn now portrays DA Nicolas Baxter on Law & Order following Sam Waterston’s exit from the show. He was asked in June whether he would be open to seeing Washington appear on the show.

“I’m all for it,” he told People. “I have been sort of needling her about it.”

Not that Goldwyn isn’t already enamored with his new castmates. His character entered the show in the second half of the most recent season, and he said the experience has been “been really fun.”

He added, “Toward the last few episodes, I really felt starting to settle in, and it’s a beautiful group of people and really wonderful collection of actors as Law & Order always has.”

This isn’t the first time the two have discussed teaming up again to recreate the chemistry that their Scandal characters, “fixer” Olivia Pope and President Fitzgerald Grant, had onscreen. Washington said in June that she’d be open to Goldwyn or other Scandal stars appearing on her current show, UnPrisoned, which she stars in and executive produces.

Related: ‘Scandal’ Cast: Where Are They Now? For six years, fans witnessed Kerry Washington’s Scandal character Olivia Pope solve the impossible. The ABC drama quickly changed the landscape of TV — even after it concluded in 2018 after 7 seasons. Created by TV mogul Shonda Rhimes, Scandal follows Olivia Pope as she launches a crisis management firm. She left her position as […]

“From your mouth to God’s ears,” she said told ET. “I would love to have our Scandal folks on here. I love our Scandal cast so much. So I’m always looking for opportunities to work with them and be with them.”

In UnPrisoned, Washington plays Paige, a single mom and relationship therapist whose father moves in with her and her son after he is released from prison. The second season will debut July 17 on Hulu.

“Season 2 is really fun because we take on the challenge of family therapy. My dad and my son and I, we all go into therapy with a very, very hilarious and unconventional therapist,” Washington said. “He’s so funny and so endearing. Family therapy is hard, but we go for it.”