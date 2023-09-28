President Fitzgerald Grant III and Olivia Pope are back and better than ever, thanks to Tony Goldwyn and Kerry Washington.

The former Scandal stars reunited and recreated their iconic “Hi,” scene from the finale — complete with President Fitz and Olivia’s song (“The Light,” by The Album Leaf) playing in the background.

“Hi 👋🏾 D.C #Olitz is ready for you ❤️” Washington, 46, captioned the video from Wednesday, September 27. In the clip, the actress walked down a hallway before knocking on a door. After the door opened to reveal Goldwyn, 63, the duo whispered, “Hi,” to each other before starting to laugh.

Washington and Pope played President Fitz and D.C. fixer Olivia on Scandal for seven seasons from 2012 to 2018. During the series’ second season, Scott Foley was introduced as Jake Ballard, who completed the show’s love triangle.

Naturally, Foley, 51, weighed in on his former costars’ reunion.

“ … I don’t get it,” he commented on Washington’s Instagram post, poking fun at the fact that his character did not end up with Olivia in the Scandal finale. (Sorry, Team Jake fans.)

Scandal viewers will recall that Jake and Fitz were often at odds over Olivia’s heart. In the end, she didn’t “stand in the sun” with Jake, rather opted to move to seemingly live happily ever after with Fitz.

Wednesday’s Scandal reunion came amid the release of Washington’s memoir, Thicker Than Water, which dropped on Tuesday, September 26. For the Washington, D.C. stop of her book tour, the actress recruited Goldwyn for a conversation hosted at the Lisner Theater at George Washington University.

Despite not working together on Scandal anymore, Washington and Goldwyn have remained close. In fact, Washington even celebrated Goldwyn’s birthday with a sweet social media post in May.

“I told @tonygoldwyn that #Olitz is trending on TikTok for his birthday,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “He’s clearly VERY excited (swipe to see 👃🏾😜). HAPPY BIRTHDAY TONY!!!! Love you SOOOOOOOOOOOOOO much! XOXOXOXOXO #ScandalFam.”

Goldwyn, for his part, has spoken about Washington in various interviews over the years, even gushing over the “subliminal connection” between them.

“She is — in addition to being one of the best actresses in America — an extraordinary team leader on our show. She approaches her work with this ferocious enthusiasm and work ethic that’s not at all self-serious. She sets an example for all of us of how to be fun and work hard,” Goldwyn told Glamour in 2013. “So working with her is just — you’re always challenged by her and inspired. With some actors, you end up talking about the scenes, figuring it out. Kerry and I never have to talk about anything.”

He continued, “We always seem to be coming from the same place, and both of us are actors who tend to throw ourselves into whatever we’re doing. We just really trust each other, and it’s always thrilling, I think.”