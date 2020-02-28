It’s handled! Kerry Washington was preparing for her role as Olivia Pope on Scandal years before the actress starred on the hit ABC series.

“Before there was Olivia Pope…” the American Son star, 43, captioned a photo of herself on her graduation day with the Washington Monument in the background. Washington graduated from George Washington University in Washington D.C. with a double major in anthropology and sociology in 1998.

Scandal was set in the same city and followed “fixer” Olivia Pope and the members of her crisis management firm as they cleaned up political scandals. Olivia — who was also involved in a steamy affair with President Fitzgerald “Fitz” Grant (Tony Goldwyn) — was loosely based on Monica Lewinsky‘s rep, Judy Smith. The series kept fans, who called themselves #Gladiators, engaged for seven seasons from 2012 to 2018.

Since Scandal’s end, Washington has moved on to other projects including American Son, Little Fires Everywhere and The Prom. However, she still makes time for her husband, Nnamdi Asomugha, and their children Isabella, 5, and Caleb, 3. Washington is also the mother to her husband’s 13-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

Washington told InStyle for its March 2020 cover story that although her career is in the spotlight, she doesn’t want her children to feel exposed because they have a famous mother.

“These are their lives,” she explained. “But it’s not about pulling a Rapunzel and hiding them away in a castle from the world. We don’t want to do that. I think any parent would want to keep kids from a situation that causes them to feel scared. I don’t want them to be exploited, particularly in this social media world.”

However, Washington admitted on the Today show in November 2019 that it can be hard to not show her family off to the world.

“I have moments where I take pictures or videos of one of my three amazing kids and I want to post it online,” the ABC alum said at the time. “I tend to just send it to my parents or to my shrink instead. I’m like, ‘My kids are so cute, and I don’t want to post about them, so look at how cute they are!’”