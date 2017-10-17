Kerry Washington has embraced her natural curls! Although the Scandal actress relied on chemical relaxers for decades, the 40-year-old star first made waves when she showed off her gorgeous natural curls at the 2016 Emmys. Now, we know what inspired her hair change: becoming a mother to her two children, Isabella and Caleb.

“I like to wear my natural texture, especially now because I have children and I want them to know that their hair is perfect as it is,” she explained to Allure for their November cover story. “They don’t have to change it or straighten it. They can, but they don’t have to.”

One other perk of wearing your natural texture that Washington discovered? It totally saves time! “I’d been relaxing my hair since I was a little girl, so part of it was just wanting to see what would happen if I didn’t,” Washington previously revealed to Redbook. “Quitting has been such a time-saver, and my hair feels much healthier now. It’s been fun getting to know my real curls.”

She also revealed what she hopes to instill in her three-year-old daughter, Isabelle, about beauty. “I want to set the example for Isabelle that my mom set for me. I never felt as though she put on makeup to fix a sense of insecurity or impress others; she did it just to feel good,” the Neutrogena creative consultant explained. “I want my daughter to know that she deserves to feel pretty, but then let her decide what that means for her. It’s important to have the courage to be the best version of yourself and not try to look like anyone else.”

How refreshing is Washington’s perspective? To find out what products are in her beauty arsenal, check out five of her style secrets.

