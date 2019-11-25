



She’s back! Kesha made a triumphant return to the stage during the 2019 American Music Awards, performing for the first time at the awards show since 2013.

The 32-year-old was joined by New Orleans music icon Big Freedia for a performance of “Raising Hell,” the first single from her forthcoming album, High Road, which drops January 10, 2020.

The singer shook things up at the award show by going a little off script with her song lineup. In addition to performing “Raising Hell,” Kesha gave fans a little throwback with “TiK ToK.”

“Welcome to our Sunday service,” the artist said before breaking into her originally scheduled song. She then took the audience to church, Kesha style. The pop singer wore a pastel pink pajama set with a matching robe as her guest performer, Big Freedia, wore a mint pajama set for the most laid back church-going experience we’ve ever witnessed.

Kesha finished “Raising Hell” and then gave viewers a big surprise when she broke into “TiK ToK” causing everyone in the audience to freak out. Stars including, Kelsea Ballerini, Post Malone and Taran Killam rocked out to the artist’s massive hit.

Kesha’s AMA performance comes after the pop star’s long legal battle with producer Dr. Luke. In 2014, the “Tik Tok” singer filed a lawsuit against her former collaborator, alleging via court documents that Dr. Luke, 46, had “sexually, physically, verbally, and emotionally abused [her] to the point where [she] nearly lost her life.”

At the time, Dr. Luke denied all of Kesha’s claims, although she received fierce support from other artists like Adele and Lady Gaga. In order to continue making music with her label, Sony, the “Your Love Is My Drug” singer was forced to drop her lawsuit two years after making her first accusation.

Following the release of her 2017 comeback record, Rainbow, Kesha gave a powerful performance of her hit song “Praying” at the 2018 Grammy Awards. Embodying female empowerment, she was joined on stage by Cyndi Lauper, Camila Cabello, Andra Day, Julia Michaels, Bebe Rexha and the Resistance Revival Chorus for the memorable moment.

In the wake of her lengthy legal struggle, Kesha has emerged with her head held high. “I got my balls back, and they’re bigger than ever,” the singer told Billboard on September 26. “I really wanted to put a solid footprint back into pop music, like, ‘I can do this, and I can do this on my own.’”

Other performers at the 2019 AMAs include Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Christina Aguilera and A Great Big World, Toni Braxton, Green Day, Lizzo, Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa, Thomas Rhett, Shania Twain, Post Malone, Travis Scott and Ozzy Osbourne.