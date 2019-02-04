Right in the feels! The Grammy Awards are known as the biggest night in music, so artists go all out to make sure their performances are remembered forever.

In 2016, Adele’s rendition of “All I Ask” was noticeably off due to technical difficulties. She later told Ellen DeGeneres, “I was embarrassed … I cried pretty much all day.” The following year, she faced similar issues and halted her tribute to the late George Michael.

“I f—d up,” she said before asking the orchestra to start playing “Fastlove” from the beginning. “I can’t do it again like last year. I can’t mess this up for him.”

While the “Hello” singer, 30, went through many emotions throughout her Grammys performances, it is more common for musicians make viewers feel overwhelmed. Lady Gaga brought everyone to tears in 2018 when she honored her late aunt with a somber piano rendition of “Joanne” and “Million Reasons” on the Grammys stage. She also took the opportunity to pay tribute to the Time’s Up movement by shouting the words directly into the mic and pinning a single white rose to her dress.

The same year, Kesha was joined by Camila Cabello, Julia Michaels, Cyndi Lauper and more female musicians to sing “Praying,” her song that is said to be about her experience with Dr. Luke, whom she claimed emotionally, sexually and physically abused her in the past.

“Thank you to the @recordingacademy, the women on stage with me tonight, and everyone who has supported me through this whole journey,” the “Tik Tok” singer, 31, wrote on Instagram after the powerful performance.

Watch the video above to relive the most emotional performances in Grammy Awards history!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!