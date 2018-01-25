Standing united. Many members of the music industry will be wearing white roses in solidarity with the #TimeUp movement at the Grammy Awards 2018 on Sunday, January 28.

Industry executives Meg Harkins and Karen Rait are spearheading the campaign, and several celebrity advocates including Kelly Clarkson, Halsey, Cyndi Lauper and Rita Ora have already expressed their support.

“It is an important conversation politically in our country and it’s also a conversation we need to have internally with our artists and our companies,” Hawkins told Billboard magazine on Wednesday, January 24. “We need to say if anyone is feeling like they’re being discriminated against and they don’t feel safe in their workplace, they have people who will support them.”

Added Rait: “Music artists have a lot of impact. So it’s only fitting that music’s biggest night show the support for equality and safety in the workplace and that people need to be cognizant of their fellow employees.”

As previously reported, Hollywood banned together at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards on January 7 to support #TimesUp, a legal defense fund providing support to victims of sexual abuse in the workplace. Nearly all attendees at the star-studded event sported black ensembles to make a statement and stand up against harassment in all industries.

Hollywood A-listers including Meryl Streep, Jennifer Aniston, Sandra Bullock, Reese Witherspoon and Shonda Rhimes have all donated more than $500,000 to support the cause. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift contributed $100,000 and Ellen Pompeo gave $50,000.

The #TimesUp GoFundMe page has raised more than $18 million. Click here to donate.

The Grammys will be held at NYC’s Madison Square Garden on Sunday, January 28. The show will broadcast live on CBS from 7:30 to 11:00 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!