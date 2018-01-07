Celebrities including Sandra Bullock, Taylor Swift and Jennifer Aniston are choosing to put their money where their mouth is by opening up their wallets and donating to the Time’s Up movement.

As previously reported, some of Hollywood’s leading ladies launched the initiative this week, which aims to raise money for a legal defense fund to provide support to those who have experienced sexual harassment, assault or abuse in the workplace. The initiative was announced on New Year’s Day and more than 300 women in entertainment are involved.

While some celebrities — like Eva Longoria and Reese Witherspoon — are planning to take their message of solidarity to the red carpet at the Golden Globes on Sunday, January 7, and others are choosing to make statements with their fashion by wearing black to the event, many have decided to donate to the cause.

Meryl Streep, Aniston, Witherspoon, Bullock and How to Get Away With Murder creator Shonda Rhimes all donated $500,000. “Look What You Made Me Do” singer Swift shelled out $100,000, while Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo donated $50,000 to the cause.

Hollywood A-list couple Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake donated $25,000, along with Anne Hathaway, Blake Lively, Witherspoon’s husband, Jim Toth, and Jessica Capshaw. Scarlett Johannson and Debra Messing also stepped up with $20,000 in donations.

$10,000 in donations were made by Jennifer Garner, Longoria, Kerry Washington, Susan Sarandon, Kate Hudson, Alexis Bledel and Amy Schumer. Chelsea Handler donated $15,000, along with America Ferrara, while Rosario Dawson gave the fund $7,500.

Other celebrities who have reportedly donated include Tracee Ellis Ross, Amanda Seyfried, Gabrielle Union Wade, Dakota Johnson, Emily Blunt, Uma Thurman, Felicity Huffman, Ashley Judd, Marisa Tomei, Gwyneth Paltrow and Kendall Jenner, who donated $1,000.

It wasn’t just celebrities who donated money — several Hollywood companies, including Creative Artists Agency, ICM Partners, United Talent Agency and William Morris Endeavor — also shelled out cash for the movement.

Director Steven Spielberg has donated the most thus far: a whopping $2 million through his Wunderkinder Foundation.

The Time’s Up gofundme page has raised more than $15 million. You can donate here.

