Girl power. Reese Witherspoon and Eva Longoria will lead a march on the red carpet at the 2018 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 7, E! News is reporting. Other prominent stars are also reportedly set to join the two actresses to show their solidarity for the Time’s Up movement.

Some of Hollywood’s leading ladies launched the Time’s Up initiative this week, which is a “legal defense fund” that aims to “provide subsidized legal support to those who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace.”

The initiative was announced on New Year’s Day and more than 300 women in entertainment are involved. “The clock has run out on sexual assault, harassment and inequality in the workplace. It’s time to do something about it,” a message on the website reads.

“We have been siloed off from each other,” Witherspoon told The New York Times on Monday, January 1. “We’re finally hearing each other, and seeing each other, and now locking arms in solidarity with each other, and in solidarity for every woman who doesn’t feel seen, to be finally heard.”

Us Weekly exclusively announced that women presenters and nominees will also be dressed in all-black ensembles, and it was later confirmed that they’ll wear a Time’s Up pin designed by Arianne Phillips as a silent protest against the misconduct allegations that have hit Hollywood in recent months.

“Reese asked me to come to the actors’ group, and told me they were going to be wearing black and would I consider creating a pin for the nominees and male presenters,” Phillips told The Hollywood Reporter about her involvement. “We were up against the holidays, but I said I could do it.”

So far, the Time’s Up GoFundMe page has raised more than $15 million.

Participating stars are set to arrive on site for the march by 6:30 p.m. ET. The 2018 Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Seth Meyers, will air on NBC on Sunday, January 7, at 8 p.m. ET.

