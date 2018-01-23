The Grammy Awards are returning to the Big Apple for the first time in 15 years! The 60th annual ceremony will be held at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday, January 28.

Below, Us Weekly rounds up everything you need to know leading up to music’s biggest night!

What Time?

The Grammys will be broadcast live on CBS from 7:30 to 11 p.m. ET. The show will also be live-streamed on CBS’ website via the network’s All-Access subscription service.

Who’s Hosting?

James Corden will return as the host. The Late Late Show host emceed the ceremony for the first time last year, replacing longtime lead LL Cool J.

Who’s Performing?

The acts taking the stage this year to deliver memorable performances include Lady Gaga, Pink, Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars with Cardi B, Childish Gambino, Rihanna with DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller, Kesha, Sam Smith, Elton John with Miley Cyrus, Little Big Town, U2 and more.

Who’s Nominated?

Already a 21-time winner, Jay-Z leads the pack this year with a total of eight nominations, including Album of the Year for 4:44, Record of the Year for “The Story of O.J.” and Song of the Year “4:44.” Lamar follows close behind with seven nods, including Album of the Year for DAMN. and Record of the Year for “HUMBLE.” The other Album of the Year nominees are Childish Gambino for Awaken, My Love!, Lorde for Melodrama and Mars for 24K Magic.

Who’s Presenting?

This year’s presenters have yet to be announced.

