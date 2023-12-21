Kesha is celebrating a new chapter after parting ways with Dr. Luke’s record label.

“I haven’t felt this free since I was 18,” the singer, 36, captioned a clip of herself running toward the water on a beach on Wednesday, December 20. Fans thought the post pointed to her decade-long legal battle with Dr. Luke, 50, and his record label.

Kesha hasn’t explicitly commented on her split from Kemosabe Records, but her social media posts have been alluding to a newfound sense of happiness. On Monday, December 18, the singer shared a nude photo of herself standing in a lake surrounded by rocks with the caption, “Coming back home to me ❤️.”

On December 18, a rep for Kesha’s former management company, Vector Management, confirmed to Us Weekly that the singer had cut ties with Dr. Luke’s firm, writing in a statement to Us, “Jack Rovner confirms, after 16 years, Kesha and Vector Management have agreed amicably to part ways, with much love and respect”.

Fans are rejoicing in Kesha’s apparent joy, with many leaving supportive comments on her videos. “You deserve the freedom,” one wrote on her most recent post. “Congratulations, welcome to a new chapter in your life!” Another shared, “CONGRATS! What an incredible story that will inspire women forever. You won.”

Kesha worked with Dr. Luke, whose real name is Lukasz Gottwald, on her first two albums, 2010’s Animal and 2012’s Warrior. In 2014, the singer filed a lawsuit against the producer, alleging sexual assault, battery and harrassment. Dr. Luke denied the accusations and filed a defamation suit against Kesha.

Despite the fact that the pop star dropped her lawsuit in 2016, Dr. Luke carried on with his defamation suit, which was set to go to trial in July but ultimately settled out of court.

“Kesha and Dr. Luke have agreed to a resolution of the lawsuit, and have agreed to issue and post a joint statement regarding that resolution,” a read a message on Kesha’s TikTok account in June.

“Only God knows what happened that night,” Kesha said at the time, referring to Dr. Luke’s alleged assault. “As I always said, I cannot recount everything that happened. I am looking forward to closing the door on this chapter of my life and beginning a new one. I wish nothing but peace to all parties involved.”

Dr. Luke maintains his innocence. “I never drugged or assaulted her and would never do that to anyone,” he wrote at the time of the settlement. “For the sake of my family, I have vigorously fought to clear my name for nearly 10 years.”

Kesha released Gag Order, her fifth and final album with Kemosabe, in May.