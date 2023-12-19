Kesha has reportedly parted ways with Dr. Luke’s record label, six months after the duo settled their defamation case out of court.

Kesha’s deal with the producer’s Kemosabe Records officially ended last week, per a Monday, December 18, report from Variety. The pop star, 36, released Gag Order, her fifth and final album with Kemosabe, in May.

A rep for Kesha’s former management company, Vector Management, also confirmed that the singer has parted ways with the firm. “Jack Rovner confirms, after 16 years, Kesha and Vector Management have agreed amicably to part ways, with much love and respect,” the spokesperson told Us Weekly in a statement.

Kesha, meanwhile, thanked Vector for their work over the years, telling Variety in a statement: “My manager has been an unwavering supporter of helping me get through the lengthy legal battle I have been embroiled in for almost a decade. We have achieved many great successes and have shared a magnificent part of my life with me. I am so grateful to them and always will be. In need of a fresh start in my life, we have parted ways, but I will remain forever grateful for the run we had.”

Kesha hasn’t publicly commented on the news about the end of her Kemosabe contract, but fans speculated that her Monday Instagram post was a possible reference to the news. The upload included a photo of a nude Kesha standing in a lake. “Coming back home to me ❤️,” she captioned the snap.

Kesha’s departure from Kemosabe officially marks the end of her professional connection to Dr. Luke, 50, who produced her first two albums, 2010’s Animal and 2012’s Warrior. The duo were locked in a legal battle for nearly a decade until reaching a settlement in June.

In 2014, Kesha filed a lawsuit against the producer, accusing him of sexual assault, battery and harassment. Dr. Luke, whose real name is Lukasz Gottwald, denied all of her allegations and filed his own lawsuit against the singer, accusing her of defamation.

Kesha later dropped her lawsuit against Dr. Luke in 2016, but the music mogul proceeded with his defamation suit. The pair were set to go to trial in July before they jointly announced their settlement.

“Kesha and Dr. Luke have agreed to a resolution of the lawsuit, and have agreed to issue and post a joint statement regarding that resolution,” read a message posted via Kesha’s TikTok account in June.

“Only God knows what happened that night,” Kesha added at the time. “As I always said, I cannot recount everything that happened. I am looking forward to closing the door on this chapter of my life and beginning a new one. I wish nothing but peace to all parties involved.”

Dr. Luke, meanwhile, said he was “absolutely certain that nothing happened” between him and Kesha. “I never drugged or assaulted her and would never do that to anyone,” he wrote. “For the sake of my family, I have vigorously fought to clear my name for nearly 10 years.”