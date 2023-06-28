Days after settling her lengthy legal battle with Dr. Luke, Kesha is speaking out about her next chapter.

“I am humbled and in awe of the support and love y’all have given me,” the “Praying” artist, 36, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, July 27, alongside a photo of herself performing on stage. “You have held me and carried me through the past 9 years.”

The California native went on to tease what’s next as she puts the drama behind her. “I am so full of light and excitement for the beautiful things to come, for shows to play, and art to make to share with you all,” she wrote.

Addressing her fans, Kesha concluded: “Animals, ‘I don’t need much but there’s one thing I can’t lose. All I need is you’ ❤️.”

Kesha’s update comes less than one week after she reached a settlement with the music producer, 49, in their defamation lawsuit. The duo “agreed to issue and post a joint statement regarding that resolution,” according to posts shared via their respective Instagram accounts on Thursday, June 22.

“Only God knows what happened that night,” the “Tik Tok” artist wrote. “As I have always said, I cannot recount everything that happened. I am looking forward to closing the door on this chapter of my life and beginning a new one. I wish nothing but peace to all parties involved.”

In his own statement, Dr. Luke continued to maintain his innocence. “While I appreciate Kesha again acknowledging that she cannot recount what happened that night in 2005, I am absolutely certain that nothing happened,” he claimed. “I never drugged or assaulted her and would never do that to anyone. For the sake of my family, I have vigorously fought to clear my name for nearly 10 years.”

He added: “It is time for me to put this difficult matter behind me and move on with my life. I wish Kesha well.”

The duo have been locked in a legal battle since 2014, when Kesha accused the songwriter of allegedly assaulting her in 2005. She claimed that she woke up “sore and sick with no memory of how she got” in Dr. Luke’s bed. The “Timber” artist further alleged in her lawsuit that Dr. Luke threatened to “shut her career down” if she ever came forward about the incident.

Dr. Luke denied Kesha’s allegations and fired back with a defamation lawsuit, seeking $50 million in damages. The A Ghost Story star eventually dropped her filing in August 2016, turning her focus back on her music.

Before the pair reached their settlement, a trial date was scheduled for July. The New York Court of Appeals ruled earlier this month that because Dr. Luke is a “public figure,” he would need to prove that Kesha acted with “actual malice” or demonstrated a reckless disregard for the truth in her accusations.

If you or someone you know have been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).